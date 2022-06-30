Summer officially began last week and the reality is that humidity along with extra sun exposure can take its toll on our summer skincare concerns. A good routine can help minimize the seasonal side effects on your skin though and right now, Tula has summer glow must-haves on sale for a limited time. Through tonight, June 30, select Tula skincare must-haves are 22% off.

Get 22% off Tula Skincare

Included in the summer glow sale is Tula's Glow Season Radiance Routine Kit, which has all their dermatologist-tested summer skincare essentials in one simple kit. The kit comes complete with four full-sized products: the Cult Classic Purifying Cleanser, Protect + Glow Gel Sunscreen, Triple Vitamin C Serum, and Rose Glow & Get It Brightening Eye Balm. This four-step routine of TULA bestsellers helps to cleanse, brighten, protect and add a radiant glow, allowing your skin to look and feel its best during the summer months.

Tula is one of today's premier skincare brands loved by dermatologists and celebrities alike — and for good reason. The brand specializes in probiotic skincare products that are made with nourishing extracts and superfoods, all blended together to promote healthier, skin-revitalizing formulas that are as clean as they are effective. Stars like Jenna Dewan and Mandy Moore all tap into some of Tula's top products (hi, Glow + Get It Brightening Eye Balm) to achieve their inimitable, red carpet radiance.

Ahead, shop all the deals from the Tula Skincare Sale to get your daily summer glow started.

