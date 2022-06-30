Tula Skincare for a Summer Glow Is On Sale Today Only: Save on Brightening Eye Balms and Sunscreen
Summer officially began last week and the reality is that humidity along with extra sun exposure can take its toll on our summer skincare concerns. A good routine can help minimize the seasonal side effects on your skin though and right now, Tula has summer glow must-haves on sale for a limited time. Through tonight, June 30, select Tula skincare must-haves are 22% off.
Included in the summer glow sale is Tula's Glow Season Radiance Routine Kit, which has all their dermatologist-tested summer skincare essentials in one simple kit. The kit comes complete with four full-sized products: the Cult Classic Purifying Cleanser, Protect + Glow Gel Sunscreen, Triple Vitamin C Serum, and Rose Glow & Get It Brightening Eye Balm. This four-step routine of TULA bestsellers helps to cleanse, brighten, protect and add a radiant glow, allowing your skin to look and feel its best during the summer months.
Find all your summer skincare essentials in this full-size, 5-piece kit and save 22%.
Tula is one of today's premier skincare brands loved by dermatologists and celebrities alike — and for good reason. The brand specializes in probiotic skincare products that are made with nourishing extracts and superfoods, all blended together to promote healthier, skin-revitalizing formulas that are as clean as they are effective. Stars like Jenna Dewan and Mandy Moore all tap into some of Tula's top products (hi, Glow + Get It Brightening Eye Balm) to achieve their inimitable, red carpet radiance.
Ahead, shop all the deals from the Tula Skincare Sale to get your daily summer glow started.
The game-changing, hyaluronic acid eye balm provides a lit-from-within glow while hydrating, cooling, and helping to reduce the look of fine lines & wrinkles around the eyes.
Everything you love about the classic, bestselling hyaluronic acid eye balm, but with the glow-enhancing addition of rosewater & rosehip oil. This balm can also double as a highlighter for a rosy, glowing finish.
Users rave about this sunscreen for its lightweight and non-greasy feel, with one reviewer saying: "I have very sensitive skin and have struggled to find an SPF that doesn’t break me out or dry my face. I love this SPF — very moisturizing, [and] leaves my face glowing all day."
Instantly brighten the appearance of dull skin, hydrate & protect from the damaging effects of blue light & pollutants with this hyaluronic-acid powered face mist.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Beauty Sales and Skin care Deals to Shop This Weekend
10 Dyson Airwrap Dupes: Affordable Alternatives for the Multi-Styler
The Best Tinted Moisturizers With SPF to Wear All Summer Long
15 Dreamy Products for a Better Night’s Sleep
Tula Just Added an Anti-Aging Overnight Eye Cream to Its Celeb-Loved Skincare Treatments
The Best Sunscreens of 2022 for Complete Protection This Summer 2022
Best Amazon Deals on Luxury Beauty Products Ahead of Prime Day 2022
The Best Self Tanners for A Streak-Free, Healthy Glow This Summer