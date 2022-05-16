We'd argue that the only thing better than a deal on some of today's hottest skincare products, is a sale on some of today's hottest celebrity-approved skincare products.

The deal in reference here is none other than Tula's extended (and very under-the-radar) Friends & Family Sale — which gives all shoppers the opportunity to take 20% off through Monday, May 16. And yes, that 20% off discount applies to everything on the site including Tula's newly added Overnight Eye Cream.

Shop 20% Off TULA

Tula is one of today's premier skincare brands loved by dermatologists and celebrities alike — and for good reason. The brand specializes in probiotic skincare products that are made with nourishing extracts and superfoods, all blended together to promote healthier, skin-revitalizing formulas that are as clean as they are effective.

Tula also has a pretty notable Hollywood fan base — with stars like Jenna Dewan and Mandy Moore all tapping into some of the brand's top products (hi, Glow + Get It Brightening Eye Balm) to achieve their inimitable, red carpet radiance. Ahead, shop our favorite skincare picks for the summer season.

Blurring and Moisturizing Primer Tula Blurring and Moisturizing Primer Available in numerous buildable tints, this lightweight formula helps to create a radiant base on the skin, all while leaving your makeup look with a sheer, golden glow. $36 $29 Buy Now

Skincare Essentials Routine Kit Tula Skincare Essentials Routine Kit Save on all of Tula's best-sellers with this essential kit. The kit includes Tula's Purifying Face Cleaner, So Polished Exfoliating Sugar Scrub, 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream, Face Filter Blurring & Moisturizing Primer, Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm and a cosmetic bag. $138 $110 Buy Now

