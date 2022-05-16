Tula Skincare Sale Ends Tonight: Last Chance to Get Celeb-Loved Sunscreen and Skincare for 20% Off
We'd argue that the only thing better than a deal on some of today's hottest skincare products, is a sale on some of today's hottest celebrity-approved skincare products.
The deal in reference here is none other than Tula's extended (and very under-the-radar) Friends & Family Sale — which gives all shoppers the opportunity to take 20% off through Monday, May 16. And yes, that 20% off discount applies to everything on the site including Tula's newly added Overnight Eye Cream.
Tula is one of today's premier skincare brands loved by dermatologists and celebrities alike — and for good reason. The brand specializes in probiotic skincare products that are made with nourishing extracts and superfoods, all blended together to promote healthier, skin-revitalizing formulas that are as clean as they are effective.
Tula also has a pretty notable Hollywood fan base — with stars like Jenna Dewan and Mandy Moore all tapping into some of the brand's top products (hi, Glow + Get It Brightening Eye Balm) to achieve their inimitable, red carpet radiance. Ahead, shop our favorite skincare picks for the summer season.
Supercharged with botanical retinal alternatives, Tula Skincare's Pro-Ferm Overnight Complex will keep your skin nourished and refreshed while you slumber.
Users rave about this sunscreen for its lightweight and non-greasy feel, with one reviewer saying: "I have very sensitive skin and have struggled to find an SPF that doesn’t break me out or dry my face. I love this SPF — very moisturizing, [and] leaves my face glowing all day."
If celebrity recommendations are any indicators of what's cool (and worth buying) in regard to skincare, then this Mandy Moore-loved brightening eye balm is a beauty bag essential.
Achieving radiant skin for summer starts with good hydration — which is totally achievable with the help of Tula's best-selling 24/7 Hydrating Day and Night Cream.
Remove dirt and skin impurities at the source with Tula's cult classic cleanser — formulated with prebiotics, probiotic extracts and turmeric.
Available in numerous buildable tints, this lightweight formula helps to create a radiant base on the skin, all while leaving your makeup look with a sheer, golden glow.
Save on all of Tula's best-sellers with this essential kit. The kit includes Tula's Purifying Face Cleaner, So Polished Exfoliating Sugar Scrub, 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream, Face Filter Blurring & Moisturizing Primer, Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm and a cosmetic bag.
