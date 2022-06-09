Summer officially begins on June 21 this year and the reality is that humidity along with extra sun exposure can take its toll on our summer skincare concerns. A good routine can help minimize the seasonal side effects on your skin though and right now, Tula has a great opportunity to get all their dermatologist-tested summer skincare essentials in one simple kit.

Tula's Glow Season Radiance Routine Kit comes complete with four full-sized products: the Cult Classic Purifying Cleanser, Protect + Glow Gel Sunscreen, Triple Vitamin C Serum, and Rose Glow & Get It Brightening Eye Balm. This routine of TULA bestsellers helps to cleanse, brighten, protect and add a radiant glow, allowing your skin to look and feel its best during the summer months. Even better, the limited-edition bundle is 40% off.

Tula is one of today's premier skincare brands loved by dermatologists and celebrities alike — and for good reason. The brand specializes in probiotic skincare products that are made with nourishing extracts and superfoods, all blended together to promote healthier, skin-revitalizing formulas that are as clean as they are effective. The four-step routine is infused with prebiotics, probiotic extracts, and superfoods to help you glow like summer itself.

Tula also has a pretty notable Hollywood fan base — with stars like Jenna Dewan and Mandy Moore all tapping into some of the brand's top products (hi, Glow + Get It Brightening Eye Balm) to achieve their inimitable, red carpet radiance. Ahead, shop our favorite Tula skincare picks for the summer season.

Blurring and Moisturizing Primer Tula Blurring and Moisturizing Primer Available in numerous buildable tints, this lightweight formula helps to create a radiant base on the skin, all while leaving your makeup look with a sheer, golden glow. $36 Buy Now

Skincare Essentials Routine Kit Tula Skincare Essentials Routine Kit Save on all of Tula's best-sellers with this essential kit. The kit includes Tula's Purifying Face Cleaner, So Polished Exfoliating Sugar Scrub, 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream, Face Filter Blurring & Moisturizing Primer, Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm and a cosmetic bag. $138 Buy Now

