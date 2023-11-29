With the calendar turning to December in just a couple days, there's no better time to update your skin care for the coldest months ahead. Whether your face is craving some added hydration throughout the chilly days or a blemish fighter when the air gets dry, Tula Skincare's Cyber Monday sale is still here to help.

The probiotic-infused beauty brand has extended its biggest sale of the year. Now through Thursday, November 30, the Tula Cyber Monday Sale is offering 30% off sitewide. Plus, you can score 40% off supersized versions of best-selling formulas and select products, like the mega-popular Purifying Face Cleanser.

Shop the Tula's Cyber Monday Sale

Tula's skincare treatments are made with nourishing extracts and superfoods, all blended together to promote healthier, skin-revitalizing formulas that are as clean as they are effective. Stars like Jenna Dewan and Mandy Moore all tap into some of Tula's top products — including the Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm and Protect + Glow Sunscreen — to achieve their inimitable, red carpet radiance.

Healthy skin is key to keeping your face glowing all year long, so save on skincare products that are specifically formulated to keep your skin's ecosystem healthy and happy. With everything on Tula's site up for grabs, including cult-favorite eye creams and anti-aging serums, we've gathered all the best Tula Skincare Cyber Monday deals to shop before they disappear.

Revitalizing Eye Cream Tula Revitalizing Eye Cream A do-it-all day and night eye cream, Tula's formula is stacked with powerful peptides to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and improve the look of firmness as well as elasticity. $52 $36 Shop Now

Tula Deep Wrinkle Serum Tula Tula Deep Wrinkle Serum Tula's milky, lightweight serum targets the signs of premature aging and the look of wrinkles. The mix of peptides, prebiotics and probiotic extracts with a botanical retinol alternative aim to help skin maintain its youthful elasticity. $84 $59 Shop Now

