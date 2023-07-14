Ty Pennington is on the road to recovery after suffering a scary health emergency this week.

The HGTV star took to Instagram on Friday to share that he was in the ICU after developing an abscess that required surgery. The 58-year-old posted a series of photos of himself in the hospital recovering from surgery after he had just been seen on the pink carpet of the Barbie film premiere.

"From the red carpet, to the ICU... this last week has been interesting!" he captioned his post. "I'm okay now, still recovering but I felt it looked weird that I hadn't posted about my teams #BOTB VICTORY!! 🙌🏼 SO freaking proud of @smashingdiy & @iamstevelewis !! Will post about that next 🤓🥳."

"To shed some light on why I was MIA... Sunday I hit the red carpet for @barbiethemovie, Monday I flew to Colorado to start filming in Breckinridge and Tuesday morning I woke up at 4am and could barely breathe 😰," he explained. "Turns out, that sore throat I've had for the last month was actually an abscess which had grown so large it was closing off my airway. Next thing I know, I was intubated and flown to the ICU in Denver. Wednesday I had surgery and yesterday afternoon I was released from the ICU."

Prioritzing his focus on his recovery, the Rock the Block star urged his followers to pay attention to their health. "Thank you so much to all the amazing staff at St.Anthony's in Lakewood, CO & Summit Health in Frisco for taking such a great care of me 🙏🏼🙏🏼" he ended the post. "A great reminder to LISTEN to your body when it's telling you something 😳😅 #justhappytobehere."

Pennington was one of the many stars who made an appearance at the Barbie world premiere at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall last Sunday. Film stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Michael Cera and Simu Liu showed their hottest looks alongside the movie's director, Greta Gerwig.

Robbie, the face of Barbie herself, stunned in a Barbie-inspired black evening gown while walking the pink carpet, and she spoke with ET about the fan-favorite hypothetical: would Barbie and Harley be friends, enemies or best friends?

"Kind of all of the above," Robbie said with a laugh. "I feel like it'd be a real rollercoaster being friends with Harley, so who knows?"

"I think Barbie would be a really good friend to Harley, I don't know if Harley would reciprocate it," she added.

With the movie about to hit theaters and the press tour soon wrapping, one question on some fans minds is whether or not she's going to miss rocking Barbie pink so frequently. "I think by the time I'm done with this press tour, I'll be pinked out," she said, "but for now, I'm in it and loving it still."

For Robbie -- who is not only the star of the film but one of the producers as well -- there's a lot she and director Gerwig hope viewers are able to take away from the experience of watching the movie.

"We want, more than anything, for everyone to kind of have the experience they want to have. You can take so much from this film," she shared. "It can be a wild carnival ride or it can hit you in some pretty emotional places."

"I think kids are gonna be kind of dazzled by the world of it all and I think adults are gonna really see themselves in some of the characters," she added with a smile.

Barbie hits theaters on July 21.

