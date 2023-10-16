Tyga Requests Sole Custody of His and Blac Chyna's Son King Cairo

Tyga and Blac Chyna's custody feud continues. In court documents obtained by ET, the rapper has now filed a response to his ex-girlfriend's child custody suit, asking for full physical and legal custody of their son.

Earlier this month, Blac Chyna, real name Angela White, asked the court for more visitation and transparency surrounding 10-year-old King Cairo, whom she shares with Tyga. She also asked that the court order her ex to cover her legal bills.

The 35-year-old model alleged that she currently only gets 24 hours a week with King, claiming that her ex "refuses to directly communicate with her, share his contact information, or give her an address for where King lives." Additionally, she alleged that Tyga was holding back important information on King’s health, safety and welfare, such as the location of his school and his prescriptions.

In his response this week, Tyga, 33, requested full physical and legal custody of King, and that White be granted ‘reasonable visitation,’ on weekends. He is also asking that she provide written permission if wanting to take their son outside of the state, and that they maintain the holiday schedule they've already set in place.

White recently told ET that "the most important thing for me right now is battling my custody case to get my son." She continued, "Once that's out the way, I feel like I can go onto the next thing, but that right now is my main priority. My kids are my main priority... [and] I'm not gonna give up, at all. Moms don't give up on their kids."

Apart from King, White is also the mother of a 6-year-old daughter, Dream, with her ex, Rob Kardashian.

According to White, her kids are also the main reason she decided to deactivate her OnlyFans account earlier this year.

"I will never go back on OnlyFans," White said, adding that the money she made doesn't outweigh the negative aspects, in her opinion. "As fast as [the money] comes, as fast it goes. And also, too, it comes with a lot of negativity, you know? My kids are getting older, they see all these things, and I'm just not going out like that."

