Tyler Cameron was a guest on fellow Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick's Trading Secrets podcast where he opened up about his humble beginnings after becoming a fan favorite on the beloved romance reality series. While talking about his early days in New York City, Cameron revealed that he took ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid out with just $200 to his name.

"He goes to me, 'Dude, I don't know what the f**k I'm doing. I got $5,000 in my bank account, I don't know what my next job is, and I'm dating Gigi Hadid,'" Tartick recalls of a conversation he had with Cameron after his exit from the show in 2019.

"Not even $5,000, I had like $200, you know what I mean?" Cameron clarifies.

"I'd be going on dates -- like this is in my early days of living in New York City. I'm living on Matt's beanbag," he adds of fellow contestant and longtime friend Matt James. "Have no money, but I'm like the happiest I've ever been 'cause like the world is wide open to me in New York City. I can do whatever I want."

As for how he paid for those dates, it was a combination of help from his dad and just praying this worked out in his favor.

"I'd be going on dates, I'm like calling pops up in the bathroom. I'm like, 'Pops, I don't think my credit card's gonna go through. I need you to send me some money right now.' And he's like, 'You got it, son, go get it,'" Cameron explains.

"When you go on a date with Gigi, and you only have $200 to your name, how do you pay for it," Tartick asks. "Do you ever have a story, like how are you managing that?"

"You're just crossing your fingers at this point," Cameron adds.

Cameron and Hadid were first linked following his stint on The Bachelorette. The pair made headlines for their dates around NYC, with Cameron even attending Hadid's late grandmother's funeral in the Netherlands.

One of the last times the duo was spotted at the same event came in early Sept. 2019, when they attended the Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger fashion show during New York Fashion Week, though they arrived separately.

The pair called it quits that October, with Bachelor contestant Ashley Iaconetti telling ET at the time, "It burned hot and burned out fast."

"I want to know what happened to make it break off so soon after the funeral. It's just such a big moment," she added.

Following his brief romance with Hadid, Cameron dated Camila Kendra before being linked to Paige Lorenze. He was also rumored to be romancing Kristin Cavallari after appearing in several campaigns for her Uncommon James jewelry line -- though she clarified that the pair are just friends.

Hadid, meanwhile, went on to welcome daughter Khai, 2, with her ex, Zayn Malik. As of late, she has been casually dating Leonardo DiCaprio, with the pair together as recently as this past weekend, when they were spotted at an Oscars pre-party.

