Tyler Goodson, who was featured on the popular S-Town podcast series, has died at the age of 32 following a police standoff.

Police told The New York Times that Goodson, who appeared on the investigative podcast, had barricaded himself inside his home in Woodstock, Alabama.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency told the outlet that there was a "standoff" between Goodson and officers in which Goodson allegedly "brandished a gun at officers."

Goodson was shot amid the standoff and later pronounced dead.

Mayor Jeff Dodson released a statement to the Times, saying, "Tyler was well known and loved by myself, his family, and this community. That love extends far beyond due to the S-Town podcast. Please remember at this time that he is so much more than a character to the fans who loved him. This young man was a father, son brother, and friend to many."

AP Photo/Jay Reeves

The S-Town podcast became an instant hit when it was released in 2017, later winning a Peabody Award. The series followed John B. McLemore of Woodstock, who reached out to This American Life producer Brian Reed to investigate the son of a rich family claiming to have gotten away with murder. Goodson was featured on the series as a close friend with McLemore, who died by suicide prior to the podcast's release.

Goodson was later charged with stealing items from the McLemore property that he claimed were his. Goodson had several legal troubles through the years, and was charged with fatally shooting his brother's dog in 2017.

