Bachelor Nation is mourning Tyler Gwozdz's death.

ET confirmed on Thursday through online records that the 29-year-old former Bachelorette contestant died on Jan. 22 from a possible overdose. The news came as a shock to many fans, as well as to friends he made while competing on the show.

"I lost one of my closest friends today," Luke Stone, who also competed on Hannah Brown's Bachelorette season with Gwozdz tweeted. "Tyler I’ll miss you every day, miss our hours long conversations about nonsense over the phone, miss how damn funny you were, I had so much happiness and joy for what the future held for us as friends. I love you man, so much."

I lost one of my closest friends today- Tyler I’ll miss you every day, miss our hours long conversations about nonsense over the phone, miss how damn funny you were, I had so much happiness and joy for what the future held for us as friends. I love you man, so much — Luke Stone (@LukeStoneDC) January 23, 2020

Jed Wyatt, who was Brown's final pick before calling things off, wrote on his Instagram Story, "You truly never know what anyone is going through these days. We believe just because people look happy and 'normal' in photos that they may not be fighting something deep and emotional." He added that social media has made it easy to "cast opinions, hate and judgment," before ending his message with "RIP Tyler, we love you."

Gwozdz's body is with the Palm Beach County Medical Examiner's Office. The Boca Raton PD told ET that they responded to a 911 call for a "medical overdose" involving Gwozdz on Jan. 13. The department added that the case is "an active and ongoing investigation."

Bachelor producers said in a statement to the Bachelor Nation blog on Thursday, "We are heartbroken to hear the tragic news of Tyler’s passing today. Our thoughts are with the Gwozdz family and his friends."

During Gwozdz's time on The Bachelorette, he and Brown memorably went on the first one-on-one date and received a rose. However, one week after their date, he was sent home with little explanation.

See more tributes from Bachelor Nation, below.

