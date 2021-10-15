UGG x Telfar Collab: Here's How to Get the Sold-Out Collection

If you missed out on the first collection from the UGG x Telfar collaboration, there's still a chance for you to grab a piece from the coveted range, featuring the iconic Telfar Shopping Bag reimagined with UGG flair -- in UGG's signature chestnut brown suede and fluffy, creamy shearling lining.

Shoppers can buy pieces from the UGG x Telfar collection on the popular resale site StockX. The site's availability includes the medium and small sizes of the must-have tote (aka the "Bushwick Birkin"), along with shearling bucket hats, hoodie and crystal logo T-shirt.

The Telfar website restocked the collection on Thursday. The bags and bucket hats quickly sold out, but you can still get your hands on the boots -- the classic UGG boot style with the "TC" Telfar logo after the brand's founder, Telfar Clemens.

Be sure to check back on Monday, Oct. 18 for the second drop of the UGG x Telfar collab. The newest range will launch on the UGG website at 12 a.m. PDT.

