Shopping

UGG x Telfar Collab: Here's How to Get the Sold-Out Collection

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
ugg x telfar
UGG

If you missed out on the first collection from the UGG x Telfar collaboration, there's still a chance for you to grab a piece from the coveted range, featuring the iconic Telfar Shopping Bag reimagined with UGG flair -- in UGG's signature chestnut brown suede and fluffy, creamy shearling lining. 

Shoppers can buy pieces from the UGG x Telfar collection on the popular resale site StockX. The site's availability includes the medium and small sizes of the must-have tote (aka the "Bushwick Birkin"), along with shearling bucket hats, hoodie and crystal logo T-shirt.

Telfar x UGG Shopping Bag (Medium)
Telfar x UGG Shopping Bag
StockX
Telfar x UGG Shopping Bag (Medium)
$356 AND UP AT STOCKX
Telfar x UGG Shopping Bag (Small)
Telfar x UGG Shopping Bag (Small)
StockX
Telfar x UGG Shopping Bag (Small)
$254 AND UP AT STOCKX
Telfar x UGG Bucket Hat
Telfar x UGG Bucket Hat
StockX
Telfar x UGG Bucket Hat
$475 AND UP AT STOCKX
Telfar x UGG Shearling Hoodie
Telfar x UGG Shearling Hoodie
StockX
Telfar x UGG Shearling Hoodie
$250 AND UP AT STOCKX

The Telfar website restocked the collection on Thursday. The bags and bucket hats quickly sold out, but you can still get your hands on the boots -- the classic UGG boot style with the "TC" Telfar logo after the brand's founder, Telfar Clemens. 

UGG x Telfar Logo Mini Chestnut
UGG x Telfar Logo Mini Chestnut
Telfar
UGG x Telfar Logo Mini Chestnut
$250 AT TELFAR
UGG x Telfar Fleece Mini Heather Grey
UGG x Telfar Fleece Mini Heather Grey
UGG
UGG x Telfar Fleece Mini Heather Grey
$250 AT TELFAR

Be sure to check back on Monday, Oct. 18 for the second drop of the UGG x Telfar collab. The newest range will launch on the UGG website at 12 a.m. PDT. 

RELATED CONTENT:

Zendaya’s UGG Slippers are 60% Off at Nordstrom

The UGGs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing Are On Sale Now

Amazon's Holiday Sale: Save Up to 49% on Uggs

Select Kate Spade Crossbody Bags Are 78% Off Today -- Shop the Styles

Best Handbags for Fall 2021

 