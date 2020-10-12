Under $600 for 1 Ct Diamond Earrings at Prime Day 2020

Diamonds are a girl's best friend. Diamonds are even friendlier when they're on sale at a deep discount at Amazon during Amazon Prime Day. Shop multiple options for these 1 ct diamond earrings for under $600.

In addition to great jewelry deals, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Prime Day. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

Adding a little sparkle in your life can also help retailers who sell on Amazon during Prime Day 2020. Amazon Prime Day is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, designer sunglasses, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, activewear, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry, kids shoes, underwear and more.

Shop the limited-time deal on diamond stud earrings.

1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold Finerock Amazon 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold Finerock These Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings are set in 14k rose gold and embedded in conflict free diamonds. $519.99 at Amazon

1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold Finerock Amazon 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold Finerock Finerock's 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings are set in 10k white gold and studded with natural diamonds. $579.99 at Amazon

1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 10K Solid Gold Finerock Amazon 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 10K Solid Gold Finerock These Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings are set in 10k yellow gold and embedded with conflict free diamonds. $399 at Amazon

