Up To 25% Off At Dermstore's Anniversary Event -- Save on NuFace, Peter Thomas Roth and More

Dermstore Beauty Refresh Event
Dermstore is celebrating 22 years of business with a sale (and yes, it's good). Dermstore's Anniversary Event is the perfect way to grab your favorite products (or try some new ones) and save some money in the process. From now until August 17, Dermstore is taking up to 25% off select brands when you use the promo code CELEBRATE at checkout. And, if you have an account at Dermstore, you can rack up 2x as many points with select brands -- so really, there's no reason not to shop.

During this Dermstore sale, you can stock up on cult-favorite hair beauty tools like the NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Kit (or, if you already have the kit, some of the brand's accessories) or the ultra-cute and super-effective Pro Dryer 2000 from Harry Josh Pro Tools. Or, level up on luxe skincare and build out your daily routine with must-have products like hydrating moisturizers with hyaluronic acid and other potent ingredients.

Whatever your skin, makeup, hair or other beauty needs may be, you'll be sure to find anything and everything you're looking for during Dermstore's sale. But just in case you want to know what ET Style's must-have items from the sale are, we pulled them all together for you to shop below.

Scroll down to shop ET Style's top picks from the Dermstore's Anniversary Event -- and don't forget to use the promo code CELEBRATE at the checkout to receive up to 25% off.

NuFace Mini
Judging by its celebrity fans and cult status, this easy-to-use microcurrent tool will be one of the best purchases you ever make for your skin care routine.
$167 (REGULARLY $209)
Colorscience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield
This brush-on mineral sunscreen makes re-applying your sun protection a breeze!
$52 (REGULARLY $69)
Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm
This buttery cleansing balm could wipe away even the toughest makeup while boosting your collagen for anti-aging benefits.
$51 (REGULARLY $64)
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
These hydrate and plump the delicate skin under your eyes so you look refreshed. 
$44 (REGULARLY $55)
Bioderma Sensibio H2O
Beloved by makeup artists and beauty lovers everywhere, this gentle makeup remover will cleanse your face without stripping away your skin's natural oils.
$12 (REGULARLY $15)
RevitaLash Cosmetics Advanced Eyelash Conditioner - 3 Month Supply
If long, fluttery lashes are what you want, Meghan Markle approves of this exact lash serum from RevitaLash Cosmetics.
$74 (REGULARLY $98)
Joanna Vargas Daily Serum
Use this anti-aging serum -- which will hydrate your skin with ingredients like hyaluronic acid -- before you apply your moisturizer to prep your skin for the day.
$68 (REGULARLY $85)
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer
Ready to quench dry skin with the perfect, lightweight summer moisturizer? The feeling of this moisturizer from Peter Thomas Roth will give your face a fresh, plump look and feel.
$42 (REGULARLY $52)
Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer 2000 (3 piece)
The color alone is enough to add this professional-level hair dryer. But in case you need more convincing, it also has a filtration system to reduce energy consumption.
$174 (REGULARLY $249)
Briogeo Scalp RevivalFG8412 Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo
Want to give your hair care routine an update with natural products? We love this vegan scalp treatment (which is perfect for anyone who experiences dandruff) from the Black-owned beauty brand Briogeo.
$32 (REGULARLY $42)
First Aid Beauty FAB Skin Lab Retinol Serum 0.25% Pure Concentrate
A retinol serum is great for anyone who wants to focus on fine lines and wrinkles with their skin care routine.
$46 (REGULARLY $58)
Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Acne Treatment Face Oil
If you have sensitive, acne-prone skin, this oil will decongest your pores and leave you with clearer skin without drying it out.
$32 (REGULARLY $40)

