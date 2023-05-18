While Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marked the end of Phase Four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it was not the end of the MCU, or even the Multiverse Saga. In fact, the ever-expanding continues on as it explores the lives familiar characters and introduces new heroes (and major villains) both on film and television, with projects slated through 2025.

In 2022, audiences were treated to Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness as well as Thor: Love and Thunder and the Black Panther sequel in theaters, while Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law all debuted on Disney+. We were even gifted two timely specials, with Werewolf by Night pegged to Halloween and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special arriving just in time for Christmas.

The new year, meanwhile, kicked off Phase Five with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and will continue into 2024 with Daredevil: Born Again on TV and Blade -- finally -- in theaters. Beyond that, fans will be dealing with the wrath of Kang the Conqueror, who is the franchise's newest big bad, through Phase Six, which is slated to close out the Multiverse Saga with two back-to-back Avengers movies.

Below is a breakdown of everything we know about Phase Five and beyond.

Phase Five

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Feb. 17, 2023

Marvel Studios

Directed by: Peyton Reed

Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, Bill Murray and Jonathan Majors

Starring Rudd as Scott Lang along with Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne and Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, the newest installment in the Ant-Man film series saw the entire family exploring the Quantum Realm as they encounter strange creatures and unexpected foes while going on an adventure that will push the limits of what they thought was possible.

"All I can say is that I'm excited to be a part of the Marvel Universe," Newton teased to ET about joining the franchise. "It's a dream come true, and I'm going to do my best to be the best superhero of all time."

As for Majors, who was first introduced as Kang in Loki season 1 before making his film debut in Quantumania as the MCU’s newest big bad, Rudd had nothing but praise. “Jonathan’s a great actor. And what he kind of brings to this role -- there are a lot of people who know about Kang that have read the comics and they know what an intimidating and impressive dude that guy is, so Jonathan kind of really embodies that,” Rudd says. “He brings a whole new dimension to all of this.”

Read more about the Ant-Man films.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

May 5, 2023

Marvel Studios

Directed by: James Gunn

Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova

Guardians 3 was originally meant to kick off Phase 4, but when James Gunn was fired from the franchise in 2018, the threequel was put on hold. That is, until Disney reinstated the director in March, putting the production back on track but with a postponed release date.

In the third and final film installment in the Guardians series, the beloved band of misfits are a bit worse for the wear. Peter Quill (Pratt), still reeling from the loss of Gamora (Saldana), must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

"Well, all great things come to an end, and I think we built a really extraordinary family over the past 10 years," Pratt tells ET.

Read more about Guardians of the Galaxy.

Secret Invasion

June 21, 2023 (Disney+)

Marvel Studios

Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman and Regé-Jean Page

The latest MCU spinoff series will explore Nick Fury’s (Samuel L. Jackson) complicated relationship with the Skrulls. Described by Cobie Smulders as a “dark, political thriller,” the crossover event series will show how a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls has been infiltrating the planet for years. Smulders will reprise her role as Maria Hill alongside Jackson as Fury, Don Cheadle as James Rhodes while introducing Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman and Regé-Jean Page to the franchise.

Read more about Secret Invasion.

Loki Season 2

Oct. 6, 2023 (Disney+)

Disney+

Starring: Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ke Huy Quan, Eugene Codero, Rafael Casal, Kate Dickie and Jonathan Majors

With production taking place over the summer in 2022, just one year after the series debuted on Disney+, Tom Hiddleston was eager to dive back into the world of the character he’s played since first appearing in 2011’s Thor. “We’ll certainly be going in the summer,” he said, adding that he’s “excited to get the band back together.”

Creator Michael Waldron, meanwhile, teased what’s in store for the upcoming season, which he has previously dubbed as “emotional.” “Without getting too specific, it’s just a continued evolution of the character. That’s what was always important to Tom and that’s what was important to me,” he said when asked to elaborate on the emotional element of the new episodes. “If we’re going to continue [the first season story] in a second season, we have to cover new emotional ground.”

And thanks to an end credit scene in the latest Ant-Man film, it's been confirmed that Jonathan Majors is back as Kang the Conqueror after first making a surprise appearance in the season 1 finale.

Read more about Loki.

The Marvels

Nov. 10, 2023

Marvel Studios

Directed by: Nia DaCosta

Starring: Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris

When your movie makes a billion dollars at the box office, you make another one. Captain Marvel 2, which will see Candyman director Nia DaCosta assume directing duties, is leaving the '90s behind, as Vellani's Ms. Marvel and Parris' grown-up Monica Rambeau will both co-star alongside Larson in The Marvels.

Read more about The Marvels.

Echo

Nov. 29, 2023 (Disney+)

Marvel Studios

Directed by: Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie

Starring: Alaqua Cox, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon

After first being introduced in Hawkeye, Alaqua Cox will return as Maya Lopez, the Native American deaf amputee gang leader and fierce fighter, and the star of her own series.

According to Marvel Studios, the Disney+ series will depict Echo’s origin story as Lopez’s ruthless behavior in New York catches up to her and she’s forced to “face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.”

Read more about Echo.

X-Men '97

2023 (Disney+)

Marvel Studios

Head writer: Beau DeMayo

The animated series from Marvel Studios explores new stories in the iconic ‘90s timeline of the original series. EP and head writer Beau DeMayo introduced the series at Comic-Con, noting that it's the first X-Men property since Marvel got the rights to the characters back from Fox: "It's an immense legacy, especially since the X-Men are back at the only mansion that counts, Marvel Studios."

The upcoming series brings back the beloved cast of heroes from the '90s series -- Rogue, Gambit, Wolverine, Jubilee, Cyclops, Storm, Jean Grey, and Beast -- while also including some new team members, like Sunspot, Cable, Bishop and Nightcrawler. Villains will include Seb Shaw, Emma Frost, Calypso, Val Cooper and Mister Sinister.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

2023 (Disney+)

Marvel Studios

Head writer: Jac Schaeffer

Starring: Kathryn Hahn, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia and Emma Caulfield Ford

Everyone's favorite nosy neighbor Agnes-turned-powerful-witch Agatha is set to get her own WandaVision spinoff previously called Agatha: House of Harkness, which will be centered around Kathryn Hahn's deliciously evil character. According to Variety, the series will be a dark comedy with WandaVision head writer Jac Schaeffer at the helm as the show's writer and executive producer.

When ET caught up with the Emmy-nominated actress, she played coy about the series. "Witches, witches, witches, witches," Hahn said when asked what she could tease about the spinoff, before adding, "I'm very excited about it."

She continued, "I'm very excited for you to see it."

Read more about Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Captain America: New World Order

May 3, 2024

Marvel Studios

Starring: Anthony Mackie

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ends with Sam Wilson officially picking up the star-spangled shield and an updated title card that acknowledges his new moniker: Captain America and the Winter Soldier. Following the finale, Anthony Mackie it was reported he would next front his own Captain America movie, to be scripted be FAWS duo Malcolm Spellman and staff writer Dalan Musson.

For his part, Mackie says, "They always have some kind of plan. But there's, like, 30 million projects in production right now, so I just wait for the phone call from Kevin [Feige] and Nate [Moore] to tell me what I'm doing," while Spellman says, "When Kevin says it, then it is."

Read more about the Captain America films.

Thunderbolts

July 26, 2024

Marvel Studios

Starring: Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, Olga Kurylenko and Harrison Ford

While we know from co-star Sebastian Stan that the project is still in the early stages, the Thunderbolts team-up will bring together a cast of misfits from across the MCU -- including Stan's Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/Ghost and Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster.

Harrison Ford is also reportedly joining the MCU as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, replacing the late William Hurt, who played the supporting character from 2008 until his death in March 2022.

"I feel like there's a lot of fun to be had," Harbour told ET of the impending team-up. "I'm really excited about it. I was wondering if I would be brought back, or how I would be brought back. And this really is beyond my expectations of cool." He also added that the "Thunderbolts is a group in the MCU that I've always kind of liked... I think they're kind of these cool losers, and I really think that if you're gonna have a team of losers, you know, gotta call David Harbour and put him in there."

The newest ensemble film will feature an exciting new group of heroes. While Julia Louis-Dreyfus is not confirmed, she is expected to reprise her role as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who was first introduced in Black Widow and The Falcon and the Winter Solider.

Read more about Thunderbolts.

Blade

Sept. 6, 2024

Marvel Studios

Starring: Mahershala Ali

Mahershala Ali will play Blade within the MCU. ("But he was in Luke Cage!," you scream into the void about the fact that Ali played Cottonmouth on season one of the Netflix series, which purported to take place within the MCU. Turns out it was all less connected than we'd been told, and Daredevil was never going to be in Infinity War.)

For those who never saw the Wesley Snipes trilogy of films, Eric Brooks, aka Blade, is a half-human/half-vampire Daywalker on a quest to rid the world of bloodsucking fiends. How the MCU plans to introduce literal vampires into a largely science-based universe remains to be seen, but we do know one foe from the comics he won't be facing any time soon: Morbius the Living Vampire, who is part of Sony's Marvel-verse and will be played by Jared Leto in a 2020 film.

During 2020's Disney Investor Day, Feige confirmed the movie is still in the works and further announcements would be coming "very, very soon."

Read more about Blade.

Daredevil: Born Again

2024 (Disney+)

Marvel Studios

Starring: Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio

Cox is returning at the titular superhero opposite D’Onofrio in an all-new, 18-episode season that will continue the saga of Daredevil.

"It's a bizarre experience to have played this character, to have the experiences I've had with this character, and the journey we've been on with the show, for that to be finished and ended -- in my mind and heart, it's over -- and then to be yanked back in and suddenly we're starting again and it's all happening again," Cox admitted to ET in 2022, after reprising his role on She-Hulk. "It feels a bit like a dream."

For now, Cox admitted that he's happy to "know what everyone else knows" about Born Again, which is very little so far."[It's] a great feeling, 'cause I can't spoil anything," he laughed. "I haven't read anything-- I'm psyched to discover what stories they're gonna tell over that long period of time, tonally, what it's gonna be like, how is it different, how is it the same, you know?"

The actor added that Kevin Feige "has been very clear" about Daredevil: Born Again being "season 1 not a season 4," hinting that the new series will not pick up where the Netflix show left off. "It's a whole new deal, and in a way, that's what's great about that, is that we potentially get to tell some of the stories over and over again, in the same way that they do in the comics," Cox pointed out.

Read more about Daredevil.

Marvel Zombies

2024 (Disney+)

Marvel Studios

Directed by: Bryan Andrews

The animated series from Marvel Studios reimagines the Marvel Universe as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge. Director Bryan Andrews previewed the upcoming series at Comic-Con, confirming that it is a continuation of the zombies episode from What If...? season 1, and sharing that it will be rated TV-MA!

The series is set to include heroes like Shang-Chi, Black Widow's Yelena Belova and Red Guardian, Hawkeye's Kate Bishop, Ant-Man and WandaVision's Jimmy Woo, and Ms. Marvel, as well as zombie-fied versions of Ghost, Abomination, Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch, Okoye and Captain America.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

2024 (Disney+)

Marvel Studios

Head writer: Jeff Trammel

This animated installment in the Spider-Man franchise follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming the titular hero in the MCU, with a journey unlike we've ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.

The series -- which is set before Peter is recruited by Tony Stark in Captain America: Civil War -- will also include various Spidey suits, and some familiar names from the Marvel canon, including Nico Minuro of Runaways, Lonnie Lincoln, Amadeus Cho, Harry Osborn, and more. Charlie Cox is also set to reprise his Daredevil role and voice the animated version of the character in the show.

Ironheart

TBA (Disney+)

Marvel Studios

Head writer: Chinaka Hodge

Starring: Dominique Thorne and Shea Couleé

Dominique Thorne (If Beale Street Could Talk) will play the titular genius Riri Williams, inventor of the most high-tech supersuit since Iron Man, in a series penned by Snowpiercer writer Chinaka Hodge.

In the comic canon, Riri is a proud resident of Chicago, so it makes sense that one of the city's most popular drag queens will be part of the show -- though information on Shea's character is being kept tightly under wraps. "BEYOND excited to be strutting out of the Werkroom right into the Marvel Cinematic Universe," Shea shared on social media. "Words cannot express how excited I am to be a part of this amazing project! Acting was my first love, and I’m thrilled to be doing it again in such a big way!"

What If...?, Season 2

TBA (Disney+)

Disney+

Directed by: Bryan Andrews

Starring: Jeffrey Wright

The second season of the fan-favorite animated series will see the return of The Watcher (Jeffery Wright) as the series meets new heroes and explores more strange new worlds in the MCU’s ever-expanding Multiverse. Like season 1, many MCU actors are expected to reprise their roles "in very different forms."

Director Bryan Andrews and head writer AC Bradley previewed the second season at SDCC, noting that a third season is already in the works. Season 2 is set to feature Hela, Odin, The Mandarin, Winter Soldier, Valkyrie, Hulk, Tony Stark and the return of Captain Carter.

Read more about What If.

Phase Six

Deadpool 3

Nov. 8, 2024

Marvel Studios

Directed by: Shawn Levy

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Emma Corrin

The Merc with a Mouth is officially coming to the MCU. Though Deadpool 1 and 2 were made under Fox's watch, Feige confirmed that Marvel Studios is working on a third installment that will be set within their cinematic universe. Whether this will involve some multiverse hopping from Wade Wilson is to be seen, but him breaking the fourth wall for a joke about Josh Brolin playing both Cable and Thanos is all but guaranteed.

Ryan Reynolds will oversee the script, which is being penned by sisters and Bob's Burgers writers Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin and Wendy Molyneux, with Deadpool 3 set to be Marvel's first R-rated film. Hugh Jackman, meanwhile, is confirmed to be reprising his role as Wolverine.

Read more about the Deadpool films.

Fantastic Four

Feb. 14, 2025

Marvel Studios

While John Krasinski portrayed Reed Richards in the Doctor Strange sequel, no official casting for the upcoming film has been announced. Production, however, kicks off in 2023 for the feature film that will formally introduce Marvel’s most iconic family to the MCU.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

May 2, 2025

Marvel Studios

After first being introduced in Loki season 1, the saga of Kang the Conquerer (played by Jonathan Majors) is expected to conclude in the newest Avengers film. However, no official details about plot, cast or crew have been confirmed yet.

Avengers: Secret Wars

Nov. 7, 2025

Marvel Studios

No official details for the second of the two upcoming Avengers movies have been announced aside from the fact that the two-part story will conclude the Multiverse Saga.

Following his presentation at Comic-Con 2022, Feige spoke to ET about why he wanted to reveal plans for Phase 6 so early in the process. “Well, you know, we’re in a slightly different rhythm now. Phases 1, 2 and 3 were less projects over more years. Now, we’re doing more projects, with all the amazing series we were able to do on Disney+, over less years,” Feige said, noting that not every Phase was ending with an Avengers movie.

“And it felt like we needed to let people know -- people used to have that guide point of when an Avengers would come to cap the Phase -- it felt like announcing today that the Multiverse Saga and two Avengers films would cap that was something that we needed to share,” he continued.

TBA

Armor Wars

TBA

Marvel Studios

Starring: Don Cheadle

Don Cheadle's War Machine (aka James Rhodes) was originally getting his own series, which is said to explore Tony Stark's worst fear: What happens when his technology falls into the wrong hands. But recently, it's been reported that the series has been converted into a standalone film set sometime after Endgame.

