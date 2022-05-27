Upgrading your washer or dryer to keep up with summertime laundry needs can be quite the investment, but new laundry machines — especially top-of-the-line sets — can be game changers when it comes to keeping all your clothes and bedding fresh. Currently, Samsung's Memorial Day Sale 2022 offers include huge savings on nearly all of the brand's Smart Dial washers and dryers, including sets. You can score a new machine for less with Samsung's washer and dryer deals happening right now.

Samsung has the best washer and dryer sale of 2022 with its smart laundry set bundle for $1,000 off. The washer's OptiWash automatically senses soil levels to adjust the time and detergent while the dryer's Super Speed Dry finishes a full load in 30 minutes.

From front load laundry machines to top load models, we've rounded up the best Samsung washer and dryer Memorial Day sales. Ahead, shop Samsung's can't-miss washer and dryer deals to make laundry day easier this year.

The Best Memorial Day Front Load Washer and Dryer Deals

Not only do these washers save you floor space, but they also tend to use less water than other designs — and less laundry detergent as a result, too.

The Best Memorial Day Top Load Washer and Dryer Deals

Top loading washers tend to be a little bit less expensive than front load washers. Plus, as an added bonus, they tend to run on the quieter side.

Check out more of the best Memorial Day sales happening now, from fashion and beauty to electronics and home appliances.

RELATED CONTENT:

Memorial Day Sales 2022: The Best Early Deals You Can Shop Now

Best Dyson Memorial Day Deals: Save on Vacuums and Purifying Fans

Save Up to $1,000 on Samsung's Bestselling Frame TV Today

Samsung Galaxy S22 Deals: Get Up to 70% Off Plus $100 for Accessories

Samsung Smartphone Deals: Get The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE For Just $50

Samsung's New QD-OLED TV Is Here: Experience The New 4K OLED TV

Amazon's Best Deals on Organization and Storage for Spring Cleaning