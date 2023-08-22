Home

Upgrade Your Laundry Room with Samsung's Best Labor Day Washer and Dryer Deals Available Now

By ETonline Staff
Samsung Washer and Dryer
Samsung

When it comes to essential home appliances, a high-quality washing machine and dryer that can handle any clothes you throw at it is a must-have. If you often catch yourself wishing for an upgraded washer or dryer, Labor Day is one of the best times of the year for appliance sales. Despite continued price hikes, you can find Labor Day discounts on Samsung's top-rated models with prices at all-time lows.

Samsung's biggest washer and dryer deal right now takes $1,450 off a best-selling laundry set bundle. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously. Samsung is also offering an extra $50 off on all washer and dryer sets, making now the perfect time to step up your cleaning capabilities with this deal on our readers' favorite washer and dryer pair.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Samsung
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle

Save $1,450 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. 

$3,998$2,548
ELECTRIC DRYER
$4,098$2,648
GAS DRYER

Complete with Super Speed Wash, the washer finishes a full load in 28 minutes without sacrificing performance. The dryer with Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry not only finishes a full load in 30 minutes, but also has Steam Sanitize+ to help eliminate up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing.

Washers and dryers aren’t cheap, but Samsung is knocking hundreds of dollars off the brand's smart laundry machines and sets for Labor Day 2023 to help refresh your laundry room for less. From front load laundry machines to top load models, shop all the best Labor Day sales on Samsung washers and dryers to make laundry day easier for years to come.

Best Labor Day Deals on Front Load Washers and Dryers

Not only do front load washers save you floor space and a gentle washing action on clothing items, but they also tend to use less water than other designs — and less laundry detergent as a result, too.

4.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
4.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash
Samsung
4.5 cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash

Samsung’s new Front Load Washer features Super Speed Wash, so you can wash full loads with full performance in just 28 minutes, and has built-in Wi-Fi so you can receive end of cycle alerts and remotely start, stop, and schedule laundry right from your phone.

$1,149$849
5.0 cu. ft. Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam
5.0 cu. ft. Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam
Samsung
5.0 cu. ft. Extra Large Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and Steam

Perfect for any laundry space, this washer has a shallower depth for easy closet installation, without sacrificing capacity. The inside of the washer is treated with antimicrobial technology to help keep it smelling fresh.

$1,249$949
Bespoke Ultra Capacity Gas Dryer in Brushed Navy
Bespoke Ultra Capacity Gas Dryer
Samsung
Bespoke Ultra Capacity Gas Dryer in Brushed Navy

The clean, flat-panel design of this electric dryer fits your home's style while the added MultiControl kit lets you control your dryer right from your washer, making it easy to reach when stacked on top.

 

$1,749$1,198
Front Load Washer with Clean Guard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry Set
Samsung Front Load Washer and Dryer
Samsung
Front Load Washer with Clean Guard and Dryer with Super Speed Dry Set

Samsung's best-selling smart washer and dryer set features AI Powered Smart Dial controls that help users to personalize their preferred washing or drying cycles. You save more when you bundle this duo together, and you get free installation and haul-away.

$2,898$2,558
Smart Dial Dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry 7.5 cu. ft.
Smart Dial FlexDry Dryer
Samsung
Smart Dial Dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry 7.5 cu. ft.

This dryer unit essentially has two dryers built into it. The brand explains that, thanks to the Smart Dial and Flex Dry tech, you can dry both your delicates and other everyday clothes at the same time. 

$1,999$1,299
ELECTRIC
$2,099$1,399
GAS
Extra-Large Capacity Smart Dial Front Load Washer with Optiwash 5 cu. ft.
Samsung Smart Dial Front Load Washer
Samsung
Extra-Large Capacity Smart Dial Front Load Washer with Optiwash 5 cu. ft.

This smart dial front load washer earned itself the 2021 Best Smart Washing Machine by Good Housekeeping, so you know its smart features and Wi-Fi connectivity are top of the line. This model also comes equipped with CleanGuard antimicrobial technology, which helps prevent mildew, mold and unwanted smells from building up in the drum of your Samsung washer.

$1,599$1,439
Smart Dial Dryer with Super Speed Dry in Brushed Black
Samsung Smart Dial Dryer
Samsung
Smart Dial Dryer with Super Speed Dry in Brushed Black

Pair your front load washer with this smart dial front load dryer. With multiple speed options, you can use functions like the Super Speed Dry cycle to dry your clothes in just 30 minutes. You can also choose from an electric or a gas option.

$1,599$1,439
ELECTRIC
$1,699$1,529
GAS

Best Labor Day Deals on Top Load Washers and Dryers

Top load washers tend to be a slightly less expensive and more ergonomic than front load washers. Plus, these home appliances tend to run on the quieter side, which is an added bonus. 

7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+
7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+
Samsung
7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize+

Schedule your next laundry load or remotely start your cycle with the Smart Electric Dryer's WiFi capabilities for easy connectivity. This dryer's Steam Sanitize+ helps sanitize clothing and reduce wrinkles and odors.

$1,200$899
Smart Top Load Washer with Auto Dispense System 5.5 cu. ft.
Smart Top Washer with Auto Dispense System
Samsung
Smart Top Load Washer with Auto Dispense System 5.5 cu. ft.

When you fill up the detergent drawer on this smart top top washer, the device will automatically dispense the right amount of detergent and fabric softener every time you start a load of laundry. This Auto Dispense System makes laundry day a lot easier (especially if you have a heavy bulk-sized detergent.)

$1,299$999
Top Load Washer with ActiveWave and Soft-Close Lid 4.4 cu. ft.
Samsung Top Load Washer with ActiveWave Agitator
Samsung
Top Load Washer with ActiveWave and Soft-Close Lid 4.4 cu. ft.

The Samsung ActiveWave Agitator in this top load washer helps diminish noise and prevents tangling while you wash your clothes. Plus, this model has an easy Self Clean function, so the tub always stays sanitary. 

$849$599
WITH AGITATOR
$849$599
WITH IMPELLER
Top Load Washer with Active Water Jet 4.5 cu. ft.
Top Load Washer with Active Water Jet
Samsung
Top Load Washer with Active Water Jet 4.5 cu. ft.

Pretreat your laundry with the faucet that's built into this model. And choose between three different color choices: platinum, white and brushed black. Plus, you can choose between an impeller and an agitator. Just so you know an impeller makes the machine is a bit quieter and uses less water than an agitator does (however, an impeller does cost a bit more).

$999$649
WITH AGITATOR
$999$649
WITH IMPELLER

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

