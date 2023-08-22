When it comes to essential home appliances, a high-quality washing machine and dryer that can handle any clothes you throw at it is a must-have. If you often catch yourself wishing for an upgraded washer or dryer, Labor Day is one of the best times of the year for appliance sales. Despite continued price hikes, you can find Labor Day discounts on Samsung's top-rated models with prices at all-time lows.

Samsung's biggest washer and dryer deal right now takes $1,450 off a best-selling laundry set bundle. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously. Samsung is also offering an extra $50 off on all washer and dryer sets, making now the perfect time to step up your cleaning capabilities with this deal on our readers' favorite washer and dryer pair.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,450 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,548 ELECTRIC DRYER Shop Now $4,098 $2,648 GAS DRYER Shop Now

Complete with Super Speed Wash, the washer finishes a full load in 28 minutes without sacrificing performance. The dryer with Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry not only finishes a full load in 30 minutes, but also has Steam Sanitize+ to help eliminate up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing.

Washers and dryers aren’t cheap, but Samsung is knocking hundreds of dollars off the brand's smart laundry machines and sets for Labor Day 2023 to help refresh your laundry room for less. From front load laundry machines to top load models, shop all the best Labor Day sales on Samsung washers and dryers to make laundry day easier for years to come.

Best Labor Day Deals on Front Load Washers and Dryers

Not only do front load washers save you floor space and a gentle washing action on clothing items, but they also tend to use less water than other designs — and less laundry detergent as a result, too.

Best Labor Day Deals on Top Load Washers and Dryers

Top load washers tend to be a slightly less expensive and more ergonomic than front load washers. Plus, these home appliances tend to run on the quieter side, which is an added bonus.

