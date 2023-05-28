Tomorrow is Memorial Day and savings on big-ticket items like appliances are hallmarks of the holiday weekend. If you often catch yourself wishing for an upgraded washer and dryer, you don't want to miss Samsung's Memorial Day sale. Washers and dryers aren’t cheap, but these Samsung deals are knocking thousands of dollars off the brand's smart laundry machines.

Samsung's biggest washer and dryer deal right now takes more than $2,000 off a bestselling laundry set bundle. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously. This Memorial Day deal marks the lowest price we've ever seen on our readers' favorite washer and dryer set, so now's the perfect time to step up your cleaning capabilities.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $2,017 on a Samsung washer and dryer pair featuring Smart Dial FlexWash, Super Speed Wash, Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,060 ELECTRIC DRYER Shop Now $4,098 $2,081 GAS DRYER Shop Now

Complete with Super Speed Wash, the washer finishes a full load in 28 minutes without sacrificing performance. The dryer with Smart Dial FlexDry and Super Speed Dry not only finishes a full load in 30 minutes, but also has Steam Sanitize+ to help eliminate up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing.

When it comes to essential home appliances, a high-quality washing machine and dryer that can handle any clothes you throw at it is a must-have. This weekend, the Samsung Memorial Day Sale is offering huge discounts on impressive washers and dryers to refresh your laundry room for less.

From front load laundry machines to top load models, shop all the best Memorial Day deals on top-rated Samsung washers and dryers to make laundry day easier for years to come.

Memorial Day Front Load Washer and Dryer Deals

Not only do front load washers save you floor space and a gentle washing action on clothing items, but they also tend to use less water than other designs — and less laundry detergent as a result, too.

Memorial Day Top Load Washer and Dryer Deals

Top load washers tend to be a slightly less expensive and more ergonomic than front load washers. Plus, these home appliances tend to run on the quieter side, which is an added bonus.

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

