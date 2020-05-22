Urban Outfitters Sale: Take An Extra 30% Off Sale Styles
Looking for new basics or a unique accessory? Urban Outfitters is offering an extra 30% off sale items.
You'll find savings from the trendy retailer on women's clothing, men's clothing, accessories, beauty products, home goods and other offerings in the Urban Outfitters online store. The discount is applied automatically at checkout, so no Urban Outfitters coupon code is needed.
Now's the time to score big on men's and women's apparel from Urban Outfitters brand lines, too, such as UO, BDG and Out From Under. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or over. Returns are free.
Shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Urban Outfitters website sale.
Get cuddly and comfy in this super-soft pullover sweater, on sale for under 20 bucks.
These ultra high-rise denim shorts are vintage-inspired and perfect for summer hangs.
This sleek, high scoop-neck swimsuit features cut-in sides and strappy detailing.
This vintage-look romper is made from lightweight cotton and features handy pockets at the chest and hips.
Get cozy in this super soft and comfy teddy bear-style fleece jacket.
A cropped, loose-fit henley top to wear over everything from leggings to sweatpants. It's already on sale, so enjoy an extra 50% off.
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
RELATED CONTENT:
Rebecca Minkoff Sale: Last Chance to Take 40% Off Full-Price Items
Nordstrom Better Together Sale: Save on Nike, Vince, Patagonia and More
Where to Buy Face Masks Right Now -- Shein, Johnny Was, Onzie, Sanctuary and More