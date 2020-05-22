Urban Outfitters Sale: Take An Extra 30% Off Sale Styles

Looking for new basics or a unique accessory? Urban Outfitters is offering an extra 30% off sale items.

You'll find savings from the trendy retailer on women's clothing, men's clothing, accessories, beauty products, home goods and other offerings in the Urban Outfitters online store. The discount is applied automatically at checkout, so no Urban Outfitters coupon code is needed.

Now's the time to score big on men's and women's apparel from Urban Outfitters brand lines, too, such as UO, BDG and Out From Under. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or over. Returns are free.

Shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Urban Outfitters website sale.

Rosie Cozy V-Neck Pullover Sweater Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters Rosie Cozy V-Neck Pullover Sweater Urban Outfitters Get cuddly and comfy in this super-soft pullover sweater, on sale for under 20 bucks. REGULARLY $69 $19.99 at Urban Outfitters

High-Waisted Mom Short BDG Urban Outfitters High-Waisted Mom Short BDG These ultra high-rise denim shorts are vintage-inspired and perfect for summer hangs. REGULARLY $49 $39 at Urban Outfitters

Apron One-Piece Swimsuit Out From Under Urban Outfitters Apron One-Piece Swimsuit Out From Under This sleek, high scoop-neck swimsuit features cut-in sides and strappy detailing. REGULARLY $72 $24.99 at Urban Outfitters

UO Carmen Belted Button-Front Romper UO Urban Outfitters UO Carmen Belted Button-Front Romper UO This vintage-look romper is made from lightweight cotton and features handy pockets at the chest and hips. REGULARLY $69 $49.99 at Urban Outfitters

Willow Fuzzy Drawstring Teddy Jacket UO Urban Outfitters Willow Fuzzy Drawstring Teddy Jacket UO Get cozy in this super soft and comfy teddy bear-style fleece jacket. REGULARLY $69 $39.99 at Urban Outfitters

Clearwater Henley Top UO Urban Outfitters Clearwater Henley Top UO A cropped, loose-fit henley top to wear over everything from leggings to sweatpants. It's already on sale, so enjoy an extra 50% off. REGULARLY $44 $39 at Urban Outfitters

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

