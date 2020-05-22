Shopping

Urban Outfitters Sale: Take An Extra 30% Off Sale Styles

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Looking for new basics or a unique accessory? Urban Outfitters is offering an extra 30% off sale items. 

You'll find savings from the trendy retailer on women's clothing, men's clothing, accessories, beauty products, home goods and other offerings in the Urban Outfitters online store. The discount is applied automatically at checkout, so no Urban Outfitters coupon code is needed. 

Now's the time to score big on men's and women's apparel from Urban Outfitters brand lines, too, such as UO, BDG and Out From Under. Receive free shipping on orders of $50 or over. Returns are free. 

Shop ET Style's favorite picks from the Urban Outfitters website sale.

Rosie Cozy V-Neck Pullover Sweater
Urban Outfitters
UO Rosie Cozy V-Neck Pullover Sweater
Urban Outfitters
Rosie Cozy V-Neck Pullover Sweater
Urban Outfitters

Get cuddly and comfy in this super-soft pullover sweater, on sale for under 20 bucks.

REGULARLY $69

High-Waisted Mom Short
BDG
BDG High-Waisted Mom Short - Light Wash
Urban Outfitters
High-Waisted Mom Short
BDG

These ultra high-rise denim shorts are vintage-inspired and perfect for summer hangs.

REGULARLY $49

Apron One-Piece Swimsuit
Out From Under
Out From Under Apron One-Piece Swimsuit
Urban Outfitters
Apron One-Piece Swimsuit
Out From Under

This sleek, high scoop-neck swimsuit features cut-in sides and strappy detailing. 

REGULARLY $72

UO Carmen Belted Button-Front Romper
UO
Urban Outffiters UO Carmen Belted Button-Front Romper
Urban Outfitters
UO Carmen Belted Button-Front Romper
UO

This vintage-look romper is made from lightweight cotton and features handy pockets at the chest and hips.

REGULARLY $69

Willow Fuzzy Drawstring Teddy Jacket
UO
Urban Outfitters UO Willow Fuzzy Drawstring Teddy Jacket
Urban Outfitters
Willow Fuzzy Drawstring Teddy Jacket
UO

Get cozy in this super soft and comfy teddy bear-style fleece jacket. 

REGULARLY $69

Clearwater Henley Top
UO
Urban Outfitters Clearwater Henley Top
Urban Outfitters
Clearwater Henley Top
UO

A cropped, loose-fit henley top to wear over everything from leggings to sweatpants. It's already on sale, so enjoy an extra 50% off. 

REGULARLY $44

