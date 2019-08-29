Uzo Aduba Leads a Movement in 'Miss Virginia' Trailer (Exclusive)

Orange Is the New Black star Uzo Aduba goes to Washington in the upcoming drama Miss Virginia -- and ET is exclusively debuting the trailer.

Based on a true story, Miss Virginia centers on single mother Virginia Walden (Aduba) and her 15-year-old son James (This Is Us' Niles Fitch). Fearing her son will get mixed up with the wrong crowd, drop out and deal drugs, she transfers him to a private school in D.C. -- only to learn she can't afford the tuition.

"My son can't wait," Virginia objects in the preview. "He needs change today -- not tomorrow, not next week and definitely not 'eventually.' We've been waiting. I'm done."

So Virginia travels to D.C., where she attempts to change the system and create opportunities for low income students to attend private schools. "You have a better chance of winning the lottery than getting that done," a reluctant congressman (played by Matthew Modine) informs her.

But even facing corrupt politicians and a local drug lord, Virginia sparks a movement.

Directed by R.J. Daniel Hanna from a script by Erin O'Connor, Miss Virginia also stars Vanessa Williams, Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us) and Adina Porter. The film is in theaters and available digitally and on VOD on Oct. 18. Watch the trailer above and see the movie's poster below.

