Valerie Bertinelli is keeping it real when it comes to her new relationship with Mike Goodnough. The 64-year-old actress went public with the romance in April after thinking she'd spend the rest of her life alone.

On Tuesday, the Hot in Cleveland star took to Instagram, posting a photo of her boyfriend and explaining the challenges of being in a new relationship after getting out of a "toxic" one.

"I have heard that being in a relationship after healing from a toxic one will bring out some triggers you didn’t know were still buried," she shared. "And ain't that the truth. Learning to trust again after having that trust destroyed is not an easy thing. Those demons want to protect you from being vulnerable and emotionally exposed ever again."

Valerie Bertinelli and Mike Goodnough attend the 2024 Daytime Emmys together. - Unique Nicole/Getty Images

However, Bertinelli is open to putting in the effort in to make this relationship work.

"This man is worth fighting the rest of my demons for. He is the most thoughtful, kind, gentle, intelligent, funny, and grateful man I’ve ever met," she wrote. "And look at him. 🥰 I mean…"

Bertinelli has been married twice. She wed rock star Eddie Van Halen in 1981 -- and they shared son Wolfgang, 33. Though the pair divorced in 2007, they remained amicable and Bertinelli was by Van Halen's side when he died due to complications from throat cancer on Oct. 6, 2020.

She was also married to financial planner Tom Vitale from 2011 to 2022.

Earlier this month, Bertinelli made her red carpet debut with Goodnough at the Daytime Emmy Awards, and they spoke to ET about their new romance.

"He's brilliant. He's smart. He's funny. He's talented. Amazing writer. He's kind. He's thoughtful. He's patient with me, God knows I need a lot of patience," Bertinelli told ET. "I mean, look at him. He's a hot piece of ..."

Mike Goodnough and Valerie Bertinelli attend the 51st annual Daytime Emmys Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, Los Angeles on June 7, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. - Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

And before she could even finish the sentence, Goodnough blushed. He returned the favor, telling ET what it is that makes the lovable host and actress so special.

"Well, I think what you see is what you get," he said. "Valerie, she's all the things that her fans know her to be. She's kind, loving, caring, sweet. She has a big heart."

