Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules is well underway. On Tuesday, Bravo confirmed that the show would be returning for a ninth season, saying that production would resume next month, but it seems the show has already begun filming. On Wednesday, Bravo released a first look at season 9 of the reality TV series on Instagram.

The clip shows a very pregnant Lala Kent and her fiancé Randall Emmett sitting down with Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney-Schwartz.

"We made it. 37 weeks," Lala says while grabbing her baby bump. "I'm like, so proud of my body."

With Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright and Scheana Shay also welcoming children around the same time, Randall couldn't help but wonder when and if Tom and Katie were next.

"Let's just ask a question, are you even trying?" Randall asks. "'Cause I don't even know."

"I thought once we pulled the goalie, it would happen like, right away," Katie responds. The former "SUR-ver" suggests that her husband get his sperm tested, but Tom insists he's doing his part in their pregnancy process.

"I've been laying off the hot tub," Tom assures her. Lala suggests Tom sleep without pants to help encourage productivity, but the Tom Tom part-owner has his reservations.

"I have an irrational fear of like, an owl's gonna come through the wall," he explains.

"Randall's a free-baller," the always open Lala notes.

Lala gave birth last month, so it seems at least this scene was filmed in late February or early March.

Tom, Katie and Lala will be joined by Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Maddix, Scheana, James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss, who are all returning for the show's ninth season.

Last summer, Bravo and the production company behind the show, Evolution, fired longtime co-stars Stassi and Kristen Doute, citing a past racially insensitive incident the two had with former castmate Faith Stowers. More of the show's mainstays, Brittany and Jax Taylor, announced they were parting ways with the show in December. The show is down at least six cast members going into season 9 (Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also let go due to past racist social media posts). Dayna Kathan will also not be returning for the upcoming season.

