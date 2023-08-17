'Vanderpump Rules' Star Katie Maloney Calls Rachel Leviss' Interview With Bethenny Frankel 'Hot Garbage'
Katie Maloney is throwing shade at Rachel Leviss. After Leviss, the woman at the heart of Scandoval, gave a bombshell interview to Bravolebrity Bethenny Frankel, Maloney took to Instagram to express her distaste with her former Vanderpump Rules co-star.
"What in the hot garbage is this?" Maloney commented on Frankel's post promoting her interview with Leviss.
Later, Maloney shared a video to her Instagram Story that appeared to be about the situation.
"You know that trending sound that was like, 'Why the f**k you lying?'" Maloney questioned in the video. "Anyways, that's been stuck in my head all morning for some reason."
"Can't figure out why," Maloney, who raised her eyebrows and smiled at the end of clip, wrote alongside her post.
Part one of Leviss' interview with Frankel was released on Wednesday, and the reality star, who made headlines for her affair with Tom Sandoval amid his relationship with Ariana Madix, said she was "doing OK" now that she's out of the mental health facility where she was seeking treatment.
"My goal was to really get down to the bottom of, 'OK, why am I choosing men that are unavailable? Why do I keep finding myself in unhealthy relationships? What are the things that I need to change about my behavior?'" Leviss explained. "And in knowing that I needed to make a change, I first had to know what leads to those behaviors."
In part two of the interview, Leviss questioned if the scandal was "fabricated" by Sandoval, whom she claimed was offered a producer credit for the show's upcoming 11th season. However, Bravo denied as much in a statement to ET.
"Tom Sandoval was never offered a producer credit on season 11 and had absolutely no creative control over editing during any season of Vanderpump Rules," a Bravo spokesperson said.
As for the reason Leviss agreed to speak out, a source told ET, "Rachel wasn’t paid for her interview with Bethenny. Bethenny offered her an unedited long-form platform where she could speak freely. Rachel knew no other outlet would give her that freedom."
Meanwhile, the cast of Vanderpump Rules, sans Leviss, has resumed filming season 11. As ET exclusively reported on Thursday, Leviss will not return for the show's upcoming season.
