Raquel Leviss is still at a mental health treatment facility and hasn’t looked at social media in weeks, but her Instagram account was hacked, ET has learned.

A source tells ET, "About a week ago, someone hacked her account and posted a Reel of Tom Sandoval dressed as her for Halloween. She has not seen her phone or a computer for four weeks."

On Tuesday, Leviss’ team posted a message to the Vanderpump Rules star's Instagram Story saying that after working with the social media platform, her team was able to regain access to her account and will be running it for the next month while she continues treatment.

The source adds, "It took her team two days to get in contact with Raquel to discuss with her how she wanted to handle it. She gets two daily opportunities to retrieve messages and call out, so it sometimes takes a minute to communicate. Raquel came up with the mental health awareness takeover for her account."

Last month, ET exclusively reported that the 28-year-old checked into a mental health treatment facility.

Leviss' rep told ET, "Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling."

Her rep added that Leviss had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. "She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion, but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment," the rep said. "Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health."

Leviss' rep noted that she is not in rehab for substance abuse issues.

In March, amid allegations that she had a months-long affair with Sandoval during his relationship with Ariana Madix, Leviss spoke out about the scandal and touched on her issues in an exclusive statement to ET.

"I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved," her statement read. "I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices."

Sandoval recently slammed Mirival Resorts for suggesting he was staying at the Arizona wellness retreat while it was reported Leviss was seeking treatment for her mental health.

Once the news broke, fans started to speculate that Leviss was at Mirival Resorts and Sandoval would soon be joining her. The rumors infiltrated social media and the Arizona location posted a now-deleted photo on their Instagram page that featured an empty bar with the caption, "You know that it's our time, these are the best days of our life. 🍸," which are lyrics to the Bravo show’s theme song.

Sandoval was so upset with the resort, he took to his Instagram Stories to express his disappointment.

"I'm beyond disappointed in @MiravalResorts @MiravalArizona and their decision to post to their Instagram account this past weekend alluding to me staying there this week," the Vanderpump Rules star wrote via his Instagram Story on April 17. "They claim to be a refuge for wellness and betterment. But that is obviously false. They'd rather feed into the negativity and spectacle that has engulfed my life."

"In a continuous effort to be healthy and work on myself, I planned a trip to go there completely alone to try to find some peace. Miraval clearly isn't the place for that," Sandoval continued. "Special shout-out to the general manager who refuses to take any responsibility for the actions of his team even though he considered the post 'in poor taste.' Regardless of where you stand in all this, we all deserve the chance to work to be better."

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo

