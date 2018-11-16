Stassi Schroeder is in love. Like, really in love.

The Vanderpump Rules star was all smiles with her boyfriend of nearly a year, Beau Clark, on her arm at the 3rd Annual Vanderpump Dogs Gala, Thursday in Los Angeles, where the pair stopped on the red carpet for their first joint interview -- Beau’s first-ever interview! -- with ET.

“He’s my best friend,” Stassi says. “I would legit die if something happened to him.”

“I can just be myself [with him],” she shares. “Legitimately, I feel so comfortable and happy and I just have fun and he just, literally, just I love him for him and he loves me for me … I just want to be around him all the time. And I've really never had that, which is kinda sad, I guess. But, I have it now.”

Beau shares the same sentiment, confessing to happily wearing the title of “Stassi’s boyfriend,” as he was labeled by the event.

“I love it,” he says. “‘Beau, Stassi's boyfriend,’ I should just change that as my last name!”

“‘Stassi's Beau,’” Stassi interjects. “Can your Twitter and Instagram handle just be '@StassisBeau?'”

Viewers will get to see Stassi and Beau’s dynamic play out on the soon-to-launch seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, starting with the Dec. 3 premiere. In the episode -- and minor spoiler alert ahead! -- Stassi tears up while talking about what Beau means to her.

“I mean, it's so hard to remember everything, and I haven't seen the episode, but, I mean, I love him so much,” she says. “I feel really f**king lucky.”

The couple admits Beau wasn’t on board with the reality TV thing at first, though -- a problem Stassi experienced with her ex, Patrick Meagher, too. Patrick refused to film until season six, on which he and Stassi wound up breaking up for good.

“Actually, when we first started dating and, like, I had to have that awkward conversation,” Stassi reveals. “He's like, 'Yeah, no.' He's like, 'I'm not doing a reality show.' He's like, 'No, I have a normal career.' Like no.”

“I tricked him,” she continues. “And now, he loves it, and he's best friends with all my best friends, and it's not even that they're my best friends now, they're our best friends.”

Co-stars Katie Maloney and Kristen Doute set Stassi up with Beau, a casting producer.

“You know what, I should have listened to my friends when they're like, 'We want to introduce you to who we think you should date,’” Stassi recalls, seemingly having turned down the offer to meet Beau many times over. “Finally, I listened to them -- after 10 years -- and they did, and it worked out.”

Stassi says Beau is for sure “the one,” and the couple confesses that marriage is on their minds… in the future.

“There’s no timeline [for it],” Stassi notes, but says they’re “probably” the next of their friend group to take the plunge.

RELATED CONTENT:

Lisa Vanderpump Sets the Record Straight on 'RHOBH' Drama (Exclusive)

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 7 Trailer Is Here!

'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Engaged to Boyfriend Randall Emmett