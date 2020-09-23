Shopping

Vitamix Sale Is Here: Up to 50% Off Blenders and More for 2 Days Only

By ETonline Staff
Vitamix Sale
Vitamix

Vitamix is offering up to 50% off its popular blenders and more during its biggest sale of the year! The Vitamix Days event has started for two days of amazing deals on the Vitamix website through Sept. 25 at 12 p.m. EDT.

Don't miss out on great prices on select full-size machines and accessories, plus shipping is free. If you're a Vitamix member, earn double reward points when you make a purchase from the sale. Register here for a membership.

Vitamix blenders are a great investment for the kitchen. Not only can the durable, versatile blenders be used for the smoothest fruit smoothies, they can also be used for chopping, grinding, pureeing and whole-food juicing. In addition to blenders, Vitamix offers containers, attachments and a compact food recycling machine.

Shop the can't-miss Vitamix sale and check out ET Style's top picks ahead.

5200 Standard
Vitamix
Vitamix 5200 Standard
Vitamix
5200 Standard
Vitamix

A universal tool for every type of meal from hot soup to a frozen drink.

REGULARLY $499.95

6500
Vitamix
Vitamix 6500
Vitamix
6500
Vitamix

If you want power and convenience, opt for the 6500 with a 2.2 HP motor, 64-ounce container and pre-programmed settings.

REGULARLY $599.95

A3500
Vitamix
Vitamix A3500
Vitamix
A3500
Vitamix

Features on this advanced blender includes five program settings, 1-10 speed dial, touch programmable timer and Self-Detect Technology.

REGULARLY $649.95

FoodCycler FC-50
Vitamix
Vitamix FoodCycler FC-50
Vitamix
FoodCycler FC-50
Vitamix

Reduce waste by turning your food scraps into fertilizer with the easy-to-use FoodCycler FC-50. Just press the button to break down food waste into a tenth of the original volume. The carbon filtration system removes odors, so it's perfect to use inside the home.

REGULARLY $399.95

