Vitamix Spring Sale: Take Up to $100 Off Vitamix Blenders

Smoothie savants, get your wallets out -- Vitamix has kicked off their Spring Sale that happens only once a year. You can now get a huge deal on fan-favorite Vitamix blenders as low as $290, including $50 off new Legacy Blenders and Ascent Blenders.

Whether you want something simple or one with multiple fancy features, you're sure to find the perfect high-performance blender, not only for blending your favorite fruits for a morning smoothie, but also for making soup, dips, salsa, purees and so much more. Vitamix is also offering free shipping on orders over $100.

In addition to the blenders, the Vitamix FoodCycler is also on sale if you're looking for an easy way to reduce food waste. The compact food recycler device transforms scraps into fertilizer.

The sale ends on May 23, but we suggest you hurry as Vitamix blender deals go quick. Shop the entire Vitamix Spring Sale, and see ET Style's top picks below.

Vitamix E310 Vitamix Vitamix E310 Vitamix blenders are expensive, so now's the time to grab one for less than $300. The E310 blender has ten variable speeds, a pulse feature and a powerful 2 HP motor. $290 AT VITAMIX (REGULARLY $350) Buy Now

Vitamix A3500 Vitamix Vitamix A3500 Save $50 on the luxurious A3500 blender from the Ascent collection, featuring touchscreen controls, built-in wireless connectivity, and a programmable timer. $550 AT VITAMIX (REGULARLY $600) Buy Now

Vitamix A2300 Vitamix Vitamix A2300 The A2300 is a great option if you want a Vitamix blender that's in between simple and fancy in terms of features. $400 AT VITAMIX (REGULARLY $450) Buy Now

Vitamix 7500 Vitamix Vitamix 7500 With a large 64-ounce container and the brand's most powerful 2.2 HP motor, this blender means business. $480 AT VITAMIX (REGULARLY $530) Buy Now

Vitamix FoodCycler Vitamix Vitamix FoodCycler Save $100 through April 26 on the Vitamix FoodCycler. It transforms your family's food scraps into nutrient-dense fertilizer, and the carbon filtration system makes it perfect for indoor use. $300 AT VITAMIX (REGULARLY $400) Buy Now

