Vitamix Spring Sale: Take Up to $100 Off Vitamix Blenders
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Smoothie savants, get your wallets out -- Vitamix has kicked off their Spring Sale that happens only once a year. You can now get a huge deal on fan-favorite Vitamix blenders as low as $290, including $50 off new Legacy Blenders and Ascent Blenders.
Whether you want something simple or one with multiple fancy features, you're sure to find the perfect high-performance blender, not only for blending your favorite fruits for a morning smoothie, but also for making soup, dips, salsa, purees and so much more. Vitamix is also offering free shipping on orders over $100.
In addition to the blenders, the Vitamix FoodCycler is also on sale if you're looking for an easy way to reduce food waste. The compact food recycler device transforms scraps into fertilizer.
The sale ends on May 23, but we suggest you hurry as Vitamix blender deals go quick. Shop the entire Vitamix Spring Sale, and see ET Style's top picks below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Drew Barrymore New Kitchenware Line Is Back in Stock at Walmart
Shop Cookware and Kitchen Deals at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale
12 Kitchen Gadgets Going Viral on TikTok
The Ultimate Home Guide — Decor, Furniture, Kitchen and More