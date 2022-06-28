Vitamix kicked off its Summer Savings Event ahead of Fourth July and the deals are hard to resist. For a limited time, you can get a major discount on fan-favorite Vitamix blenders for as low as $300, including $50 off the powerful A2500 and A3500 blenders.

Whether you're a culinary whiz or you just enjoy a morning smoothie to start your day, you'll love testing out new recipes on Vitamix's top-rated models. These high-performance blenders can make everything from soups to smoothies, salsa, purees and so much more. Vitamix is also offering free shipping on orders over $100.