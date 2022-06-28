Vitamix Summer Sale: Save Up to $100 On the Best Vitamix Blenders
Vitamix kicked off its Summer Savings Event ahead of Fourth July and the deals are hard to resist. For a limited time, you can get a major discount on fan-favorite Vitamix blenders for as low as $300, including $50 off the powerful A2500 and A3500 blenders.
Whether you're a culinary whiz or you just enjoy a morning smoothie to start your day, you'll love testing out new recipes on Vitamix's top-rated models. These high-performance blenders can make everything from soups to smoothies, salsa, purees and so much more. Vitamix is also offering free shipping on orders over $100.
In addition to the blenders, the Vitamix A3500 Entertaining Bundle is also on sale. It's the perfect bundle if you're looking for an easy way to mix and stow away your culinary creations in the Vitamix Aer Disc Container that comes with the bundle. Just in time to make cocktails, milkshakes, whipped coffee and plenty more summer treats for the Fourth of July weekend, you can shop the best Vitamix deals for blenders that make a great addition to any kitchen.
Shop the entire Vitamix Summer Sale below.
Combine the Ascent Series 3500 Blender with the Aer Disc Container in this bundle to create an endless supply of milkshakes, purees and beyond. Plus, this blender has a built-in Touch Programmable Timer to make your prep time just a little easier.
Blend and puree ingredients in this Vitamix E310 — and you'll love saving on this blender. The E310 blender has ten variable speeds, a pulse feature and a powerful 2 HP motor.
Save $50 on the luxurious A3500 blender from the Ascent collection, featuring touchscreen controls, built-in wireless connectivity, and a programmable timer.
The A2300 is a great option if you want a Vitamix blender that's in between simple and fancy in terms of features.
Smoothies, soups and more are only a few buttons away when you purchase the famed Vitamix, now $50 off.
This Vitamix duo comes with a stainless steel container to pair with your powerful Ascent Series A3500 Blender. That way, you can make hot or freezing cold concoctions without dealings with scuffs, stains or scratches.
