The annual Vitamix Days has kicked off and the deals on chef-quality blenders are hard to resist. Now through 9 a.m. EST on September 22, save up to 50% on Vitamix blenders, containers, and accessories during one of the brand's biggest sales of the year. The Vitamix sale comes just in time to get prepared for the big season of holiday cooking and family gatherings ahead. Whether you're a culinary whiz or you just enjoy a morning smoothie to start your day, you'll love testing out new recipes in Vitamix's top-rated blenders. These high-performance appliances can make everything from soups to smoothies, salsas, purees and so much more.

Choosing the right Vitamix model for your kitchen can be daunting. The popular Vitamix 5300 Blender has a low-profile, 64-ounce container that makes it perfect for entertaining, while fitting comfortably under your cabinets or right on your countertop. With the Pulse feature, you'll be able to layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes like soups to keep you warm through winter. It doesn't hurt that this incredible blender is 50% off right now.

Vitamix 5300 Blender Vitamix Vitamix 5300 Blender The 5300 offers power and convenience, with a 2.2 HP motor and a low-profile, 64-ounce container that fits easily under most cabinets. $560 $280 Buy Now

In addition to the blenders, accessories like the Immersion Blender Mini-Chopper and Immersion Blender Whisk are also marked down to save you time in the kitchen while staying in complete control over your recipes. Ahead, shop our top picks for blender deals from the Vitamix Days sale.

A3500 Entertaining Blender Bundle Vitamix A3500 Entertaining Blender Bundle Combine the Ascent Series 3500 Blender with the Aer Disc Container in this bundle to create an endless supply of milkshakes, purees and beyond. Plus, this blender has a built-in Touch Programmable Timer to make your prep time just a little easier. $800 $700 Buy Now

