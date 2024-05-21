Ally Lewber isn't looking to the Vanderpump Rules cast for any relationship advice.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's VPR season 11 reunion episode, host Andy Cohen asks how James Kennedy's girlfriend is feeling about the prospect of getting married and having kids now, versus when she said she wasn't ready for that step during the season.

"Same," she answers, indicating she's not prepared to exchange vows and procreate just yet. "Not the most inspiring group, no offense, guys."

"Excuse me," Scheana Shay replies with a gasp. Ally is quick to correct herself, stating Scheana and her husband, Brock Davies, as the exception to her statement, along with Lisa Vanderpump and her longtime love, Ken Todd.

Indeed, the other members of the group have had their relationship woes. Ariana Madix dated Tom Sandoval for nearly a decade, but that fell apart due to his affair with Rachel Leviss. Then there's Katie Maloney, who was married to Tom Schwartz before the pair called it quits in 2022. Lala Kent hasn't been lucky in love either, as she had a contentious split from Randall Emmett in 2021, and is still in a custody battle with him over their daughter, Ocean.

"I want to have kids when I feel like Lala, when I want it so badly," Ally, 28, says of her friend, who's currently pregnant via IUI.

For his part, James confirms he wants to get married and have kids in the next few years.

"I would say yes," Ally says of a proposal, "but it would just be a really long, drawn-out engagement."

As for how long he's willing to wait for Ally to come around, James sweetly says "forever, Andy," before quipping, "until my d**k shrivels up."

The Vanderpump Rules season 11 reunion will continue on May 21 and May 28. Extended and uncensored versions of the shocking reunion will be available to stream next day on Peacock. Then, on May 29, a special Vanderpump Rules: Secrets Revealed episode featuring unexpected never-before-seen moments from the season will be available to stream on Peacock.

RELATED CONTENT: