Walmart Deals for Days: The Best Fitness Deals Under $30

By Nicole Bustamante‍
Woman with dumbbells
Jordan Vanderzalm / EyeEm via Getty Images

There’s nothing we love more than a good pre-Black Friday sale -- and thanks to Walmart's upcoming Black Friday "Deals for Days" sale, there are sure to be lots of new deals and markdowns to discover. 

Walmart's mega, month-long sale is set to begin on Nov. 3, and for a limited time, you'll be able to shop discounts across a number of departments like technology, apparel, beauty, home and more.

Here's everything you need to know about the event:

The "Deals for Days" spectacular will feature three separate sales -- with the first one beginning online on Nov. 3 and in stores on Nov. 5. This particular sale will have can't-miss savings on toys, electronics and vehicle tires. 

The second pre-Black Friday sale from the retailer will feature deals on items across apparel, home goods and more. This event is set to begin online on Nov. 10 and in stores on Nov. 12 -- with Walmart Plus members getting access to the deals from 3-6 p.m. ET on Nov. 10. 

Though Walmart has not released specifics on its third sales event, they did promise that it will "bring its biggest, best savings of the season for the most exciting shopping day of the year." 

While workout trends come and go, prioritizing your health is always in style. And if you’re looking to add some new gear to your routine, you’ve come to the right place. Ahead, shop some of the best fitness deals under $30 that are currently available at Walmart -- and stay tuned for more fitness deals that will soon be available at Walmart’s Black Friday "Deals for Days" event.

Plus, check out the best deals coming your way at Walmart's "Deals for Days" 2021 sale and sign up for a Walmart Plus membership to get exclusive, early access to the best deals --  including the retailer's "Black Friday Deals for Days" event.

Tru Grit Fitness Dumbbell Weights
Tru Grit Fitness 5LB (Pair) Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell Weight With Welded Metal Handles
Walmart
Tru Grit Fitness Dumbbell Weights
A good replacement for your grocery bag one-trip-only walk from the car to the kitchen, these Tru Grit dumbbells come in a range of sizes and are made with a chrome-plated handle and heavy-duty rubber heads. 
$25$18
SPRI Resistance Stretch Band Kit
SPRI Resistance Stretch Band Kit
Walmart
SPRI Resistance Stretch Band Kit
Add some resistance to your workout with these SPRI stretch bands. The kit includes three different levels (light, medium and heavy) so you can choose your challenge.
$10
Calm 55 cm Anti-Burst Body Ball
Calm 55 cm Anti-Burst Body Ball
Walmart
Calm 55 cm Anti-Burst Body Ball
Despite what you may have heard, body balls are meant to do more than occasionally substitute your ergonomic desk chair. The Calm ball targets your lower back and abs, making it ideal for improvements in strength and flexibility. 
$9 (REGULARLY $19)
SPRI Home Gym Kit
SPRI Home Gym Kit
Walmart
SPRI Home Gym Kit
This kit has all the essentials you need to get your new workout routine kick-started including a jump rope, push-up bars, an ab wheel and a resistance tube. Bonus: It also comes with an exercise guide if you need a little extra support getting started.
$20
SPRI Steel Pull-up Bar
SPRI Steel Pull-up Bar
Walmart
SPRI Steel Pull-up Bar
Complete your at-home gym with this pull-up bar from SPRI. The stainless steel bar can support up to 300 pounds and is large enough to fit doorways that are up to 32 inches wide.
$18
TAL Stainless Steel Zeus 4L Tumbler
TAL Stainless Steel Zeus 4L Tumbler
Walmart
TAL Stainless Steel Zeus 4L Tumbler
Take your warmer drinks or liquids on-the-go (or even on a hike) and keep them fresh in this portable tumbler.
$30
BlenderBottle 26-ounce Stainless Steel Shake
BlenderBottle 26-ounce Stainless Steel Shake
Walmart
BlenderBottle 26-ounce Stainless Steel Shake
The post-workout protein shakes may be the best part of the whole routine. Shake things up with this insulated BlenderBottle that keeps things cool and free of chunky bits.
$17 (REGULARLY $30)
Stamina 18-inch Foam Roller
Stamina 18-inch Foam Roller
Walmart
Stamina 18-inch Foam Roller
Release the tension in your back, bottom and legs with this Stamina foam roller. Not only will it help relax your muscles, but it also improves lymphatic circulation and flexibility.
$12
SPRI Mini Pinpoint Body Massager
SPRI Mini Pinpoint Body Massager
Walmart
SPRI Mini Pinpoint Body Massager
Stretching out tight muscles is an important part of working out. Apply some pressure and feel relief with the SPRI mini body massager that features a pinpoint node, a rolling massager ball and a textured arm to help you reach every stiff part of your body.
$13 (REGULARLY $15)
KT Tape Kinesiology Therapeutic Tape
KT Tape Kinesiology Therapeutic Tape
Walmart
KT Tape Kinesiology Therapeutic Tape
Went a little too hard? Heal strained muscles with KT Tape to provide pain relief and support. 
$10 (REGULARLY $16)
SKLZ Agility Cones
SKLZ Agility Cones
Walmart
SKLZ Agility Cones
Get those high knees up and improve your agility with these training cones great for any warm-up routine.
$20

