Walmart Deals for Days: The Best Fitness Deals Under $30
There’s nothing we love more than a good pre-Black Friday sale -- and thanks to Walmart's upcoming Black Friday "Deals for Days" sale, there are sure to be lots of new deals and markdowns to discover.
Walmart's mega, month-long sale is set to begin on Nov. 3, and for a limited time, you'll be able to shop discounts across a number of departments like technology, apparel, beauty, home and more.
Here's everything you need to know about the event:
The "Deals for Days" spectacular will feature three separate sales -- with the first one beginning online on Nov. 3 and in stores on Nov. 5. This particular sale will have can't-miss savings on toys, electronics and vehicle tires.
The second pre-Black Friday sale from the retailer will feature deals on items across apparel, home goods and more. This event is set to begin online on Nov. 10 and in stores on Nov. 12 -- with Walmart Plus members getting access to the deals from 3-6 p.m. ET on Nov. 10.
Though Walmart has not released specifics on its third sales event, they did promise that it will "bring its biggest, best savings of the season for the most exciting shopping day of the year."
While workout trends come and go, prioritizing your health is always in style. And if you’re looking to add some new gear to your routine, you’ve come to the right place. Ahead, shop some of the best fitness deals under $30 that are currently available at Walmart -- and stay tuned for more fitness deals that will soon be available at Walmart’s Black Friday "Deals for Days" event.
Plus, check out the best deals coming your way at Walmart's "Deals for Days" 2021 sale and sign up for a Walmart Plus membership to get exclusive, early access to the best deals -- including the retailer's "Black Friday Deals for Days" event.
