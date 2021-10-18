Walmart Deals for Days: The Best Fitness Deals Under $30

There’s nothing we love more than a good pre-Black Friday sale -- and thanks to Walmart's upcoming Black Friday "Deals for Days" sale, there are sure to be lots of new deals and markdowns to discover.

Walmart's mega, month-long sale is set to begin on Nov. 3, and for a limited time, you'll be able to shop discounts across a number of departments like technology, apparel, beauty, home and more.

Here's everything you need to know about the event:

The "Deals for Days" spectacular will feature three separate sales -- with the first one beginning online on Nov. 3 and in stores on Nov. 5. This particular sale will have can't-miss savings on toys, electronics and vehicle tires.

The second pre-Black Friday sale from the retailer will feature deals on items across apparel, home goods and more. This event is set to begin online on Nov. 10 and in stores on Nov. 12 -- with Walmart Plus members getting access to the deals from 3-6 p.m. ET on Nov. 10.

Though Walmart has not released specifics on its third sales event, they did promise that it will "bring its biggest, best savings of the season for the most exciting shopping day of the year."

While workout trends come and go, prioritizing your health is always in style. And if you’re looking to add some new gear to your routine, you’ve come to the right place. Ahead, shop some of the best fitness deals under $30 that are currently available at Walmart -- and stay tuned for more fitness deals that will soon be available at Walmart’s Black Friday "Deals for Days" event.

Plus, check out the best deals coming your way at Walmart's "Deals for Days" 2021 sale and sign up for a Walmart Plus membership to get exclusive, early access to the best deals -- including the retailer's "Black Friday Deals for Days" event.

Tru Grit Fitness Dumbbell Weights Walmart Tru Grit Fitness Dumbbell Weights A good replacement for your grocery bag one-trip-only walk from the car to the kitchen, these Tru Grit dumbbells come in a range of sizes and are made with a chrome-plated handle and heavy-duty rubber heads. $25 $18 Buy Now

SPRI Home Gym Kit Walmart SPRI Home Gym Kit This kit has all the essentials you need to get your new workout routine kick-started including a jump rope, push-up bars, an ab wheel and a resistance tube. Bonus: It also comes with an exercise guide if you need a little extra support getting started. $20 Buy Now

SPRI Steel Pull-up Bar Walmart SPRI Steel Pull-up Bar Complete your at-home gym with this pull-up bar from SPRI. The stainless steel bar can support up to 300 pounds and is large enough to fit doorways that are up to 32 inches wide. $18 Buy Now

Stamina 18-inch Foam Roller Walmart Stamina 18-inch Foam Roller Release the tension in your back, bottom and legs with this Stamina foam roller. Not only will it help relax your muscles, but it also improves lymphatic circulation and flexibility. $12 Buy Now

SPRI Mini Pinpoint Body Massager Walmart SPRI Mini Pinpoint Body Massager Stretching out tight muscles is an important part of working out. Apply some pressure and feel relief with the SPRI mini body massager that features a pinpoint node, a rolling massager ball and a textured arm to help you reach every stiff part of your body. $13 (REGULARLY $15) Buy Now

SKLZ Agility Cones Walmart SKLZ Agility Cones Get those high knees up and improve your agility with these training cones great for any warm-up routine. $20 Buy Now

