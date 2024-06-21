Summer is finally here, so it's definitely time to get your lineup of warm-weather shoes ready for the sun. Fans of Crocs will want to head to Walmart where the popular footwear is majorly marked down. Right now, there is a huge Crocs sale offering up to 50% off the cult-favorite shoes.

Shop the Crocs Deals

Perfect for summer days, Crocs are both lightweight and breathable. Their arch-supporting, shock-absorbing soles make the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe.

Oprah herself gave Crocs clogs the seal of approval — including the brand's Classic Clog in the "The O List." Brooke Shields also recently made a comfortable statement as she walked the Tony Awards red carpet in coordinating bright yellow Crocs.

From clogs to sandals and wedges, the ever so squishy and comfortable shoes are steeply discounted at Walmart for as low at $15. This rarely happens, so make sure to snag a pair or two while you can. The Crocs trend isn't going anywhere as everyone from healthcare workers to hypebeasts love whenever a new collab drops. Below, hop on this shoe trend and try out a pair for yourself with the best Crocs deals happening at Walmart this week.

Best Crocs Deals at Walmart

Crocs Unisex Baya Slide Sandals Walmart Crocs Unisex Baya Slide Sandals Enjoy the best of Crocs basics in the Baya Sandal. Inspired by the style of the Baya Clog and the fit of the Classic Sandal, this sandal is an ideal choice for lightweight and comfortable style. $35 $24 Shop Now

Crocs Unisex Baya II Flip Sandals Walmart Crocs Unisex Baya II Flip Sandals You will flip for the newest version of this sporty sandal. The same style and comfort of the popular Baya Flip, the Baya II from Crocs features the signature Crocs name cutout and Jibbitz holes to allow for personalization. Ultra-lightweight comfort you can dress up to reflect your mood, outfit or personality. $30 $22 Shop Now

