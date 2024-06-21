Walmart quietly discounted so many pairs of Crocs, including sandals and clogs just in time for summer.
Summer is finally here, so it's definitely time to get your lineup of warm-weather shoes ready for the sun. Fans of Crocs will want to head to Walmart where the popular footwear is majorly marked down. Right now, there is a huge Crocs sale offering up to 50% off the cult-favorite shoes.
Perfect for summer days, Crocs are both lightweight and breathable. Their arch-supporting, shock-absorbing soles make the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe.
Oprah herself gave Crocs clogs the seal of approval — including the brand's Classic Clog in the "The O List." Brooke Shields also recently made a comfortable statement as she walked the Tony Awards red carpet in coordinating bright yellow Crocs.
From clogs to sandals and wedges, the ever so squishy and comfortable shoes are steeply discounted at Walmart for as low at $15. This rarely happens, so make sure to snag a pair or two while you can. The Crocs trend isn't going anywhere as everyone from healthcare workers to hypebeasts love whenever a new collab drops. Below, hop on this shoe trend and try out a pair for yourself with the best Crocs deals happening at Walmart this week.
Best Crocs Deals at Walmart
Crocs Women's LiteRide 360 Pacer Lace-up Sneaker
Go your own pace in these innovative and dynamic sneakers. In this next evolution of LiteRide, the plush LiteRide foam footbed delivers support and cushioning where your feet need it most.
Crocs Unisex Crocband Flip Thong Sandal
Sporty and lightweight with the signature athletic stripe, the Crocband Flip is a colorful and incredibly comfortable warm-weather choice that pairs perfectly with shorts, slacks or swimwear.
Crocs Unisex Baya Slide Sandals
Enjoy the best of Crocs basics in the Baya Sandal. Inspired by the style of the Baya Clog and the fit of the Classic Sandal, this sandal is an ideal choice for lightweight and comfortable style.
Crocs Women's Baya Platform Print Clogs
This Crocs Baya Platform Clog features a heightened outsole, advanced ventilation for breathability and a customizable design made for personalization with Jibbitz charms.
Crocs Unisex Baya II Flip Sandals
You will flip for the newest version of this sporty sandal. The same style and comfort of the popular Baya Flip, the Baya II from Crocs features the signature Crocs name cutout and Jibbitz holes to allow for personalization. Ultra-lightweight comfort you can dress up to reflect your mood, outfit or personality.
Crocs Unisex Baya Clogs
Like walking on air, you can wear these Crocs anywhere and everywhere, from errands in the morning to the pool in the afternoon.
Crocs Women's LiteRide 360 Pacer Lace-up Sneaker
Step into the world-class comfort and styling of these new LiteRide 360 Pacers and feel sensational and stylish wherever life takes you.
Crocs Unisex Classic Realtree Clogs Men
Off road or around town, this clog is ready for adventure with a more rugged outsole pattern.
Crocs at Work Women's Neria Pro II Slip Resistant Clog
This updated version of the Neria Crocs includes removable, washable footbed liners. Designed for a relaxed fit — a little movement in the heel is normal — adding a dose of freedom without sacrificing the security of a closed shoe.
