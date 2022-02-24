We love a good sale as much as the next person. But when that sale features exclusive deals, available only to select shoppers — then you know that it's basically a can't-miss shopping event. And while Walmart might play host to a plethora of great deals year-round, the retailer is now offering some of the best prices of the season via its Walmart+ Exclusive Access Event.

Walmart+ members — this one is for you! Walmart+ members can now access the retailer's exclusive sales event that features deals of up to 40% off on everything from smart TVs and laptops, to other top-rated products like Instant Pots, robot vacuums, Nordic workout equipment, trendy furniture pieces and a number of other home and tech essentials (including the restock of a certain PS5 gaming system, as well).

If you've been mulling over investing in a Walmart+ membership (hint: now is definitely the time to get one), it's not too late to sign up and get access to Walmart's current "Black Friday-like" deals. Walmart+ subscriptions cost $12.95 per month or $98 per year, and members get exclusive access to this event, along with a number of other events and benefits.

Join Walmart+

With so many deals to choose from, the ET Style team has narrowed down a few of the very best to shop now that the sale is live. Ahead, peruse through our picks for the best deals from Walmart's Exclusive Access sale.

The best Walmart+ Exclusive Access event deals

iRobot Roomba Vacuum Walmart iRobot Roomba Vacuum Spring cleaning doesn't have to be a chore with the iRobot Roomba Vacuum — which boasts WiFi and Google Home connectivity for added, smart home convenience. $275 $179 Buy Now

NordicTrack Studio Bike Walmart NordicTrack Studio Bike Regardless of COVID-19 restrictions in your area, you can still enjoy a maximum-power workout from within the comforts of your own home — thanks to the NordicTrack Studio Bike. $1,200 $799 Buy Now

Ninja Nutri-Blender Walmart Ninja Nutri-Blender Seamlessly whip up your favorite fruit or veggie blend with Ninja's popular Nutri-Blender — which features a 600-watt push-to-blend motor base. $60 $34 Buy Now

More of the best Walmart deals today

