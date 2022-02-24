Walmart’s Special Members-Only Sale Is Here and the Deals are Epic: Here’s Everything to Know
We love a good sale as much as the next person. But when that sale features exclusive deals, available only to select shoppers — then you know that it's basically a can't-miss shopping event. And while Walmart might play host to a plethora of great deals year-round, the retailer is now offering some of the best prices of the season via its Walmart+ Exclusive Access Event.
Walmart+ members — this one is for you! Walmart+ members can now access the retailer's exclusive sales event that features deals of up to 40% off on everything from smart TVs and laptops, to other top-rated products like Instant Pots, robot vacuums, Nordic workout equipment, trendy furniture pieces and a number of other home and tech essentials (including the restock of a certain PS5 gaming system, as well).
If you've been mulling over investing in a Walmart+ membership (hint: now is definitely the time to get one), it's not too late to sign up and get access to Walmart's current "Black Friday-like" deals. Walmart+ subscriptions cost $12.95 per month or $98 per year, and members get exclusive access to this event, along with a number of other events and benefits.
With so many deals to choose from, the ET Style team has narrowed down a few of the very best to shop now that the sale is live. Ahead, peruse through our picks for the best deals from Walmart's Exclusive Access sale.
The best Walmart+ Exclusive Access event deals
More of the best Walmart deals today
