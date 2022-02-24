Shopping

Walmart’s Special Members-Only Sale Is Here and the Deals are Epic: Here’s Everything to Know

By ETonline Staff
Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days 2021
VIEW Press/Getty Images

We love a good sale as much as the next person. But when that sale features exclusive deals, available only to select shoppers — then you know that it's basically a can't-miss shopping event. And while Walmart might play host to a plethora of great deals year-round, the retailer is now offering some of the best prices of the season via its Walmart+ Exclusive Access Event

Walmart+ members — this one is for you! Walmart+ members can now access the retailer's exclusive sales event that features deals of up to 40% off on everything from smart TVs and laptops, to other top-rated products like Instant Pots, robot vacuums, Nordic workout equipment, trendy furniture pieces and a number of other home and tech essentials (including the restock of a certain PS5 gaming system, as well).

If you've been mulling over investing in a Walmart+ membership (hint: now is definitely the time to get one), it's not too late to sign up and get access to Walmart's current "Black Friday-like" deals. Walmart+ subscriptions cost $12.95 per month or $98 per year, and members get exclusive access to this event, along with a number of other events and benefits.

Join Walmart+

With so many deals to choose from, the ET Style team has narrowed down a few of the very best to shop now that the sale is live. Ahead, peruse through our picks for the best deals from Walmart's Exclusive Access sale. 

The best Walmart+ Exclusive Access event deals

SAMSUNG 58" Class 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV
SAMSUNG Class 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV
Walmart
SAMSUNG 58" Class 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV
Give your home TV viewing experience a major upgrade with one of Samsung's top-rated smart TV systems.
$600$478
iRobot Roomba Vacuum
iRobot Roomba Vacuum
Walmart
iRobot Roomba Vacuum
Spring cleaning doesn't have to be a chore with the iRobot Roomba Vacuum — which boasts WiFi and Google Home connectivity for added, smart home convenience. 
$275$179
NordicTrack Studio Bike
NordicTrack Studio Bike
Walmart
NordicTrack Studio Bike
Regardless of COVID-19 restrictions in your area, you can still enjoy a maximum-power workout from within the comforts of your own home — thanks to the NordicTrack Studio Bike.
$1,200$799
Ninja Nutri-Blender
Ninja Nutri-Blender
Walmart
Ninja Nutri-Blender
Seamlessly whip up your favorite fruit or veggie blend with Ninja's popular Nutri-Blender — which features a 600-watt push-to-blend motor base.
$60$34
Instant Pot 8 Quart Crisp Multi-Cooker + Air Fryer
Instant Pot 8 Quart Crisp Multi-Cooker + Air Fryer
Walmart
Instant Pot 8 Quart Crisp Multi-Cooker + Air Fryer
This 9-in-1 Instant Pot can really do it all, with settings that include pressure cooking, steaming, slow cooking, sautéing, air frying, baking, broiling and more.
$149$94
Chefman Digital Air Fryer, Rotisserie and Dehydrator
Chefman Digital Air Fryer, Rotisserie and Dehydrator
Walmart
Chefman Digital Air Fryer, Rotisserie and Dehydrator
Cook up something special with this versatile technology from Chefman.
$130$179
Igloo Marine Grade Insulated Ice Chest Cooler
Igloo Marine Grade Insulated Ice Chest Cooler
Walmart
Igloo Marine Grade Insulated Ice Chest Cooler
Keep your traveling essentials and food goods chilled all spring long with this classic Igloo Marine Grade Insulated Ice Chest Cooler.
$260$170

More of the best Walmart deals today 

Apple 9.7" Retina iPad 6
Apple 9.7" Retina iPad 6
Walmart
Apple 9.7" Retina iPad 6
$340$220
Miko Home Air Purifier
Miko Home Air Purifier
Walmart
Miko Home Air Purifier
$120$55
Cshidworld Muscle Massage Gun
Cshidworld Muscle Massage Gun
Walmart
Cshidworld Muscle Massage Gun
$160$56
Samsung Buds+ True Wireless Headphones
Samsung Buds+ True Wireless Headphones
Walmart
Samsung Buds+ True Wireless Headphones
$150$79
Serta Sheep Dreams 12" Medium Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Serta Sheep Dreams 12" Medium Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Walmart
Serta Sheep Dreams 12" Medium Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
$649$584
Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer
Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer
Walmart
Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer
Cook up something fresh any night of the week with this Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer — a staple piece from Drew Barrymore's Walmart collection. 
$99$69
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS
Walmart
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS
$429$379
Rolling Mantel with 3D Infrared Quartz Electric Fireplace
Rolling Mantel with 3D Infrared Quartz Electric Fireplace
Walmart
Rolling Mantel with 3D Infrared Quartz Electric Fireplace
$159$79

