PS5 Restock Confirmed at Walmart Today — Here's How to Get Yours

Sony released the highly coveted PlayStation 5 more than a year ago, but the Sony gaming console remains one of the hardest-to-get. Celebrities like Michael B. Jordan and Naomi Osaka got their hands on the PS5 before it was even available in stores. For the rest of us, finding a next-gen console of our own is still a challenge, even in 2022.

But good news for gamers this week — Walmart has confirmed a PS5 restock set for today at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). This is the first big PS5 restock in a while. Both the standard and digital editions of Sony's PlayStation 5 restock will be limited to Walmart Plus subscribers, so you will need to pick up at least a month of a paid Walmart Plus account to access these consoles.

Sony PS5 Walmart Sony PS5 Walmart's big restock of the PS5 gaming system is happening today. Shop the PS5 at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). $499 Check Stock

The Xbox Series X is also being restocked at Walmart at the same time today.

If you’re wondering why the PS5 is so hard to get for us non-famous folk, in short, it’s because of the pandemic-induced global chip shortage — and an increased demand for entertainment tech for those who were stuck at home for the better part of two years. And it’s not just gaming consoles that are hard to find — there's a squeeze on chip-equipped items from cars to refrigerators to smartphones.

If you're looking for a waitlist to put your name on, PlayStation Direct is your best bet. There, you can register for an opportunity to purchase a PS5 directly from PlayStation. When a run of consoles becomes available, PlayStation emails the next batch of shoppers in the queue with private links to purchase. The only downside is that the site does not currently offer a timeline for when those links will become available.

Retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Gamestop, and Target restock the console regularly, but those restocks often sell out in minutes. Keep reading to find out where the elusive console will hit shelves again — and how you can be among the first to know.

PS5 at StockX (In Stock Now) Sony via StockX PS5 at StockX (In Stock Now) StockX is a place where you can buy and sell hard-to-find items like limited edition streetwear, sneakers and consoles such as the PlayStation 5. (StockX verifies the authenticity of every item.) At the time of publication, the Blu-ray Edition PlayStation 5 could be bought for $730, which represents a $230 markup over the $500 list price. $730 Buy Now

PS5 at Target Sony via Target PS5 at Target Like with most retailers, the PS5 is sold out on Target's website. But internet rumors are swirling of a restock at Target happening today in honor of Cyber Monday. $400-$500 Check Stock Now

PS5 at GameStop Sony via Gamestop PS5 at GameStop On October 22, 2021, Gamestop held an in-store restock event in select cities, featuring a $740 PS5 bundle that included games Ghost of Tsushima Directors Cut and Far Cry 6. Shoppers camped out outside their respective stores with the hopes of getting lucky. Both the digital and Blu-ray editions of the consoles are sold out, at the time of publication. $360-$500 Check Stock Now

PS5 at Best Buy Sony via Best Buy PS5 at Best Buy Best Buy released a cache of PS5 consoles on Thursday, October 21, that sold out almost immediately. You can use the button below to check the current stock of PS5s — you never know when there will be a surprise restock. The store has the Blu-ray console listed for $500 and the PS5 Digital Edition priced at $400. $400-$500 Check Stock Now

PS5 at Amazon Sony via Amazon PS5 at Amazon The best way to catch a PS5 restock on Amazon is to get lucky with the "check stock now" button below. Because the gaming console is currently unavailable on Amazon, there is no price listed at this time. NOT LISTED Check Stock Now

