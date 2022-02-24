PS5 Restock Confirmed at Walmart Today — Here's How to Get Yours
Sony released the highly coveted PlayStation 5 more than a year ago, but the Sony gaming console remains one of the hardest-to-get. Celebrities like Michael B. Jordan and Naomi Osaka got their hands on the PS5 before it was even available in stores. For the rest of us, finding a next-gen console of our own is still a challenge, even in 2022.
But good news for gamers this week — Walmart has confirmed a PS5 restock set for today at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). This is the first big PS5 restock in a while. Both the standard and digital editions of Sony's PlayStation 5 restock will be limited to Walmart Plus subscribers, so you will need to pick up at least a month of a paid Walmart Plus account to access these consoles.
The Xbox Series X is also being restocked at Walmart at the same time today.
If you’re wondering why the PS5 is so hard to get for us non-famous folk, in short, it’s because of the pandemic-induced global chip shortage — and an increased demand for entertainment tech for those who were stuck at home for the better part of two years. And it’s not just gaming consoles that are hard to find — there's a squeeze on chip-equipped items from cars to refrigerators to smartphones.
If you're looking for a waitlist to put your name on, PlayStation Direct is your best bet. There, you can register for an opportunity to purchase a PS5 directly from PlayStation. When a run of consoles becomes available, PlayStation emails the next batch of shoppers in the queue with private links to purchase. The only downside is that the site does not currently offer a timeline for when those links will become available.
Retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Gamestop, and Target restock the console regularly, but those restocks often sell out in minutes. Keep reading to find out where the elusive console will hit shelves again — and how you can be among the first to know.
RELATED CONTENT:
Nintendo Switch OLED Tracker 2022
The Hottest Toys at Walmart, as Chosen by Kids