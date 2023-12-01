In a jaw-dropping return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Denise Richards leaves fans stunned as she awkwardly confronts Erika Jayne during a cannabis-infused dinner party hosted by Kyle Richards. The drama unfolds on Wednesday's episode, with a sneak peek for the upcoming installment promising even wilder confrontations.

Denise, known for her mostly quiet presence in recent episodes, attends Kyle's dinner party, assuring everyone she wouldn't partake in THC edibles. "I've smoked weed twice in my life, and I'm good," she declares, raising eyebrows among viewers who speculate about her altered demeanor.

The tension escalates in a teaser for the next episode, where Dorit Kemsley welcomes Denise back to the group. However, the pleasant moment quickly sours when Denise turns her attention to Erika, questioning her about a change in dynamics since they first met.

The exchange leaves both the cast and viewers bewildered, with Erika maintaining her composure while Denise struggles to articulate her grievances.

Erika later revealed on the Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat podcast that Denise appeared to be looking for a fight during the dinner.

In the sneak peek at the episode, Erika expresses her confusion, stating, "I don't feel anything personal toward you because I'm not clear."

Despite Denise's attempt to clarify, the confrontation only escalates, prompting speculation about Denise's sobriety and the possibility of pre-party nerves.

As the other women seemingly rally behind Erika, Denise insists they were all aware of the issues at hand. The teaser for the upcoming season indicates that tensions between Denise and Erika will only intensify, leading to a breaking point for the two Housewives.

In a confessional, Sutton Stracke observes Denise's behavior, suggesting that she might have had a drink before arriving due to nervousness. However, the true nature of Denise's altered state remains a mystery.

As the explosive trailer for the season showcases, the feud between Denise and Erika reaches new heights, with Erika making provocative comments about Denise on OnlyFans and vowing to go as low as possible. Denise, in turn, has labeled Erika "one evil woman."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays on Bravo.

