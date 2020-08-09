Watch Now! 'Standing Together' Concert Benefiting My Friend's Place

JoJo and more artists are coming together to support youth experiencing homelessness. The "Standing Together" benefit concert for My Friend's Place, an organization that works to aid this underserved community, is set to stream on Sunday, Aug. 9, with the GRAMMY-winning singer among the lineup of performers.

Providing assistance, shelter and education for unhoused young people in Los Angeles since 1988, this year, My Friend's Place's annual Ending Youth Homelessness Gala, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been replaced by the virtual My Friend's Place Summer Festival, kicking off with this concert on Sunday.

"Closer" singer Mario will also perform, in addition to appearances by Dance Moms alum Maddie Ziegler, NBA star Chris Paul and more.

Read on for all the details on how to watch the "Standing Together" concert and support My Friend's Place.

When is the event? The one-hour event streams on Sunday, Aug. 9 beginning at 5 p.m. PT.

How to watch: You can stream the concert at ETLive.com or by downloading the ET Live app, watching ET Live on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV, or by watching ET Live on CBS All Access. The free event will also stream on My Friend's Place's YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

My Friend's Place

To learn more about My Friend's Place and how to help, including with its COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund, visit myfriendsplace.org.

How Rachel Brosnahan Is Helping to Break the Cycle of Childhood Homelessness This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT

Prince William Continues Princess Diana’s Legacy By Talking to His Kids About Homelessness

Backstreet Boys Are Doing Their Part to Fight Homelessness in NYC: 'We Can Affect Change'

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Exit Interview: Honey Davenport Talks Being Homeless Before Season 11 (Exclusive)

Related Gallery