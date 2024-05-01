As anticipation builds for this weekend's episode of Saturday Night Live, which will feature Dua Lipa both hosting and performing as the musical guest, fans were treated to a behind-the-scenes glimpse of cast member Chloe Fineman perfecting her impression of the pop sensation.

In a promotional video released by SNL, Chloe is seen hilariously attempting to mimic Dua’s iconic style and mannerisms. The video begins with Chloe enthusiastically singing Dua’s hit song, "Levitating," but stumbling over the lyrics.

In a lighthearted exchange, Dua, who is present during the rehearsal, praises Chloe’s comedic efforts but jokingly asks, "Who was it?," prompting Chloe to respond with a playful, "You."

Acknowledging the need for improvement, Dua offers constructive criticism, noting that the lyrics were not quite accurate. She then shifts the focus to Chloe’s dance moves, suggesting some adjustments to better emulate her own style.

The video cuts to Chloe transformed to resemble Dua more closely, complete with a British accent. Encouraged by the progress, Dua gives her approval, declaring the impression "close enough" before handing Chloe a microphone.

Dua Lipa for SNL - Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

As the rehearsal continues, Dua expresses her confidence in Chloe's ability to handle the performances while she focuses on her sketches.

Dua leaves the set to grab a snack, and a nervous Chloe takes center stage. She practices her performance and channels her inner Dua with the confident declaration, "I'm Dua Lipa, I'm Dua Lipa."

Dua Lipa - Cindy Ord/Getty Images for TIME

During Ryan Gosling's hosting gig on April 13, SNL announced that the 28-year-old singer will take on both coveted roles on May 4 as she continues to promote her upcoming third studio album, Radical Optimism.

"DOUBLE DUTY DUA," the "Levitating" singer wrote on Instagram that evening, just one day after dropping "Illusion," the new song off the highly anticipated release.

The hosting gig will immediately follow the May 3 release of Radical Optimism, which Dua first announced back in March.

She previously stopped by Studio 8H at 30 Rockefeller Plaza back in January 2021 to sing "Don't Start Now" and "Levitating" with host Kristen Wiig, who just recently returned to her old digs for the April 6 episode alongside RAYE.

It's been an epic season of SNL thus far as Saltburn star Jacob Elordi helmed the first episode of the new year, alongside musical guest Reneé Rapp. Following Dakota Johnson and Justin Timberlake's SNL return on Jan. 27, The Bear star Ayo Edebiri made her SNL debut, alongside returning musical guest Jennifer Lopez. Season 49 has also included host and musical guest appearances from Josh Brolin, Ariana Grande, Emma Stone and Sydney Sweeney.

The NBC sketch comedy show kicked off its 49th season on Oct. 14, and brought SNL alum Pete Davidson back to Studio 8H to host the premiere. SNL was forced to go dark and cut its 48th season short last year due to the Writers Guild of America strike. However, with the WGA reaching a deal with the AMPTP, Saturday Night Live was able to return to TV.

Saturday Night Live airs live, coast to coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC. In addition to the broadcast on NBC, SNL streams live on Peacock.

