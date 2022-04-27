Way Day 2022: The 14 Best Couches and Sectionals on Sale at Wayfair Today
Wayfair's biggest sale of the year is finally here! That's right: Way Day 2022 has officially arrived and it concludes at the end of the day on April 28. That doesn't give you a lot of time to find the perfect home furnishings for your living room — that's where we come in. ET has sorted through all of the top Way Day deals, and we've found the best couches, sectionals and sleeper sofas.
It can be difficult to find cheap couches that match your living room aesthetic. Thanks to Wayfair's Way Day, there are hundreds of affordable couches, sleeper sofas, sectionals and other comfy seating arrangements that are on sale for up to 70% off.
Whether you want a swivel cushioned chair, sofa and chaise lounger, a comfy sleeper sofa or something else, we've found something for your living room. Shop the best deals on sofas, couches and sectionals at Wayfair's Way Day event below.
The only thing this deal is missing is some cute decorative pillows to accent your new couch that acts as a sleeper sofa as well.
Gather all your friends together and get ready for a movie marathon with this sofa and chaise. All three colorways are on sale, by the way.
Cuddle up on this velvety soft loveseat at an affordable price.
Sleeper sofas are great for lounging around on your days off. Relax on this sleeper sofa for 61% off its original price.
Update your living room with this contemporary sofa and chaise lounger. Plus, the firm cushions offer some extra support while you relax and settle in for movie night.
If you're on the hunt for a cheap couch that can seat several people comfortably, you might want to try this two-in-one sofa and chaise lounger.
Finish your living room furniture arrangement with this tufted velvet sleeper sofa. Then, just finish up the set-up with some cushions and pillows.
Add some gorgeous structure to your home with this classically gray sofa.
This simple and elegant sofa is 45% off right now.
Whether you're moving or looking to upgrade your old living room furniture, this sofa velvet sectional will definitely bring your room together. The sectional set includes a sofa and two chaise loungers on either end.
If you've been seduced by orange this season, you're not alone. Make this the next addition to your living room at 33% off the regular price! This swivel barrel chair is an honorary sofa thanks to its extra seat depth and cushioning.
This Chesterfield sofa with metal legs adds timeless elegance to your home with its glam look.
Liven up your living room with a classic faux leather sleeper sofa.
Add a mid-century modern essence to any room in your home with this deep green sofa from Wayfair.
RELATED CONTENT:
Wayfair's Way Day 2022: Shop the Best Deals on Office Chairs
The Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven Is $280 Off Right Now
Wayfair Way Day 2022: The Best Early Deals on Mattresses and Bedding
Wayfair Way Day 2022 Is Here: Shop the Best Deals Before They're Gone
The Best Spring Mattress Sales and Bedding Deals to Shop Now
Wayfair Way Day 2022 Is Here: Shop the Best Deals Before They're Gone