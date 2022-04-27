Shopping

Way Day 2022: The 14 Best Couches and Sectionals on Sale at Wayfair Today

By Wesley Horvath‍
Wayfair's biggest sale of the year is finally here! That's right: Way Day 2022 has officially arrived and it concludes at the end of the day on April 28. That doesn't give you a lot of time to find the perfect home furnishings for your living room — that's where we come in. ET has sorted through all of the top Way Day deals, and we've found the best couches, sectionals and sleeper sofas. 

It can be difficult to find cheap couches that match your living room aesthetic. Thanks to Wayfair's Way Day, there are hundreds of affordable couches, sleeper sofas, sectionals and other comfy seating arrangements that are on sale for up to 70% off. 

Whether you want a swivel cushioned chair, sofa and chaise lounger, a comfy sleeper sofa or something else, we've found something for your living room. Shop the best deals on sofas, couches and sectionals at Wayfair's Way Day event below.

Lark Manor Lourenco Square Arm Sofa Bed with Reversible Cushion
Square Arm Sofa Bed with Reversible Cushion
Wayfair
Lark Manor Lourenco Square Arm Sofa Bed with Reversible Cushion

The only thing this deal is missing is some cute decorative pillows to accent your new couch that acts as a sleeper sofa as well.

$1,160$930
Andover Mills Hiller Left Hand Facing Sofa & Chaise
Andover Mills Hiller Left Hand Facing Sofa and Chaise
Wayfair
Andover Mills Hiller Left Hand Facing Sofa & Chaise

Gather all your friends together and get ready for a movie marathon with this sofa and chaise. All three colorways are on sale, by the way. 

$700$600
Willa Arlo Shurtz Velvet Curved Loveseat
Willa Arlo Shurtz Velvet Curved Loveseat
Wayfair
Willa Arlo Shurtz Velvet Curved Loveseat

Cuddle up on this velvety soft loveseat at an affordable price.

$2,660$1,080
Mistana Dingler Round Arm Sleeper
Mistana Dingler Round Arm Sleeper
Wayfair
Mistana Dingler Round Arm Sleeper

Sleeper sofas are great for lounging around on your days off. Relax on this sleeper sofa for 61% off its original price. 

$635$248
Zipcode Design Cazenovia Reversible Sofa & Chaise
Zipcode Design Cazenovia Sofa and Chaise
Wayfair
Zipcode Design Cazenovia Reversible Sofa & Chaise

Update your living room with this contemporary sofa and chaise lounger. Plus, the firm cushions offer some extra support while you relax and settle in for movie night.

$1,119$700
AllModern Aaron Reversible Sofa & Chaise
AllModern Aaron Reversible Sofa and Chaise
Wayfair
AllModern Aaron Reversible Sofa & Chaise

If you're on the hunt for a cheap couch that can seat several people comfortably, you might want to try this two-in-one sofa and chaise lounger.

$1,999$1,060
Perdue Square Arm Sleeper Sofa
Perdue Square Arm Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair
Perdue Square Arm Sleeper Sofa

Finish your living room furniture arrangement with this tufted velvet sleeper sofa. Then, just finish up the set-up with some cushions and pillows.

$865$480
Latitude Run Hemphill Wide Reversible Sofa & Chaise
Hemphill Wide Reversible Sofa & Chaise
Wayfair
Latitude Run Hemphill Wide Reversible Sofa & Chaise

Add some gorgeous structure to your home with this classically gray sofa.

$2,040$940
AllModern Jasper Square Arm Sofa
Mackay 86'' Square Arm Sofa
Wayfair
AllModern Jasper Square Arm Sofa

This simple and elegant sofa is 45% off right now.

$1,290$710
Rosdorf Park Miranda Velvet Symmetrical Sofa & Chaise
Rosdorf Park Miranda Velvet Symmetrical Sofa and Chaise
Wayfair
Rosdorf Park Miranda Velvet Symmetrical Sofa & Chaise

Whether you're moving or looking to upgrade your old living room furniture, this sofa velvet sectional will definitely bring your room together. The sectional set includes a sofa and two chaise loungers on either end.

$7,880$2,970
Rosdorf Park Dahlonega Wide Swivel Barrel Chair
Dahlonega 42.9'' Wide Tufted Round Sofa
Wayfair
Rosdorf Park Dahlonega Wide Swivel Barrel Chair

If you've been seduced by orange this season, you're not alone. Make this the next addition to your living room at 33% off the regular price! This swivel barrel chair is an honorary sofa thanks to its extra seat depth and cushioning.

$950$640
Everly Quinn Frabasilio Sofa
Everly Quinn Frabasilio Sofa
Wayfair
Everly Quinn Frabasilio Sofa

This Chesterfield sofa with metal legs adds timeless elegance to your home with its glam look.

$1,320$1,180
Novogratz Brittany Faux Leather Round Arm Sleeper
Faux Leather Round Arm Sleeper Sofa
Wayfair
Novogratz Brittany Faux Leather Round Arm Sleeper

Liven up your living room with a classic faux leather sleeper sofa. 

$805$380
AllModern Lark Square Arm Sofa
Lark Square Arm Sofa
Wayfair
AllModern Lark Square Arm Sofa

Add a mid-century modern essence to any room in your home with this deep green sofa from Wayfair.

$900$680

