Wayfair Labor Day Sale: Save Up to 70% on Furniture, Decor, Bedding and More

Wayfair Surplus Sale 2022
Wayfair
By Wesley Horvath
Published: 11:58 AM PDT, August 29, 2023

Summer is winding down, so now's the time to find some great holiday discounts during the home retailer's Labor Day Sale.

If you missed out on any Wayfair Way Day deals this year, don't worry because Wayfair's Labor Day Sale is going strong with a plethora of great, end of summer savings. Through tomorrow, September 5, the Wayfair Labor Day Sale event is offering up to 70% off on home and outdoor essentials — with deals on sectionals, rugs, outdoor furniture, countertop appliances, full-sized appliances and a lot more. 

Shop the Labor Day Sale

Since the Wayfair Labor Day Sale is essentially a smorgasbord of discounts, we've rallied together some of the best deals of Wayfair's top-rated products that will help you spruce up your home and patio before the summer ends. But hurry — with the sale set to end Tuesday, September 5, these deals won't last much longer.

So, get your credit card ready and shop our top picks from the Wayfair Labor Day Sale below. 

Loon Peak Jonathon Rectangular 55" Long Dining Set

Loon Peak Jonathon Rectangular 55" Long Dining Set
Wayfair

Loon Peak Jonathon Rectangular 55" Long Dining Set

This outdoor (or indoor!) rectangular dining set can seat up to 4 people. Keep the beautiful wood grain looking like new by using it under a roofed area.

$684 $440

Shop Now

Steelside Avera L-Shape Executive Desk

Steelside Avera L-Shape Executive Desk
Wayfair

Steelside Avera L-Shape Executive Desk

Upgrade your WFH setup with this L-Shape Executive Desk. It will help organize all your items and let you have more things on hand.

$344 $72

Shop Now

AllModern Aaron Reversible Sofa & Chaise

AllModern Aaron Reversible Sofa & Chaise
Wayfair

AllModern Aaron Reversible Sofa & Chaise

If you're on the hunt for an inexpensive couch that can seat several people comfortably, you might want to try this two-in-one sofa and chaise lounger.

$1,999 $990

Shop Now

Sand & Stable Aubrielle 20" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman

Sand & Stable Aubrielle 20" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman
Wayfair

Sand & Stable Aubrielle 20" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman

Pouf ottomans are great for brightening up your living room. Plus, they're perfect for resting your feet after a long day.

$155 $66

Shop Now

Willa Arlo Interiors Apollo Microfiber Traditional 3-Piece Comforter Set

Willa Arlo Interiors Apollo Microfiber Traditional 3-Piece Comforter Set
Wayfair

Willa Arlo Interiors Apollo Microfiber Traditional 3-Piece Comforter Set

Upgrade your bedding with this comforter and pillow sham set that's decorated with a ruffle trellis. At 64% off, it's hard to beat a deal like that. 

$409 $146

Shop Now

Imane Folding Adirondack Chair

Imane Folding Adirondack Chair
Wayfair

Imane Folding Adirondack Chair

An iconic classic, Adirondack chairs are a must-have for porches, patios, poolsides, and any other outdoor retreat.

$495 $195

Shop Now

Andover Mills Miraloma Floral Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Andover Mills Miraloma Floral Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
Wayfair

Andover Mills Miraloma Floral Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Decorate your patio or living room with this versatile and vibrant floral rug. Thanks to Wayfair's Labor Day Sale, you can grab it for 62% off. Plus, it's easy to clean by rinsing it off with your garden hose. 

$99 $38

Shop Now

Etta Avenue Tianna Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed

Etta Avenue Tianna Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed
Wayfair

Etta Avenue Tianna Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed

This low-profile bed features a classic design and glam accents that stand out in your space. It also has a low profile that makes your bedroom appear larger.

$373 $174

Shop Now

Williston Forge Anjae Round 4-Person Long Dining Set with Umbrella

Williston Forge Anjae Round 4-Person Long Dining Set with Umbrella
Wayfair

Williston Forge Anjae Round 4-Person Long Dining Set with Umbrella

Invite some friends over and enjoy the warm weather thanks to this patio dining set with an umbrella. Just finish decorating this outdoor dining set with some cute chair cushions. 

$500 $240

Shop Now

Sol 72 Outdoor Malpelo Resin Solar Fountain

Sol 72 Outdoor Malpelo Resin Solar Fountain
Wayfair

Sol 72 Outdoor Malpelo Resin Solar Fountain

Spruce up your garden ahead of the Labor Day celebration with this classic water fountain. 

$603 $335

Shop Now

Wade Logan Castelli Wicker 5-Person Seating Group

Wade Logan Castelli Wicker 5-Person Seating Group
Wayfair

Wade Logan Castelli Wicker 5-Person Seating Group

Upgrade your patio furniture ahead of Labor Day with this wicker/rattan seating set. The set includes a comfortable sofa, two chairs, a table and two ottomans. Every seat comes complete with soft Sunbrella cushions that are built to last outside.

$5,340 $3,900

Shop Now

GE Appliances Front Load Washer and Dryer Set

GE Appliances Front Load Washer and Dryer Set
Wayfair

GE Appliances Front Load Washer and Dryer Set

This GE washer and dryer duo are Energy Star-certified, so save energy and water whenever you run a load of laundry. Plus, the dryer's door can be reversed to fit your home set-up.

$2,248 $1,794

Shop Now

Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand

Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand
Wayfair

Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand

This sturdy TV stand supports TVs up to 70 inches. With markdowns on all five colorways, it's hard to pass up Labor Day deals like this.

$360 $287

Shop Now

Endless Summer Outdoor Propane Fire Pit Table

Endless Summer Outdoor Propane Fire Pit Table
Wayfair

Endless Summer Outdoor Propane Fire Pit Table

Use the Wayfair Labor Day Sale to treat Dad to a gift like this propane fire pit by Endless Summer.

$250 $198

Shop Now

