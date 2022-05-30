Wayfair Memorial Day Sale: Last Chance to Save Up to 80% on Furniture, Decor and Bedding
If you missed out on any Wayfair Way Day deals this year, don't worry because Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale is still going strong with a plethora of great, pre-summer savings. Through tomorrow, May 31, the Wayfair Memorial Day Clearance Event is offering up to 80% off on home and outdoor essentials — with deals on sectionals, rugs, outdoor furniture, countertop appliances, full-sized appliances and a lot more.
In addition to the Memorial Day savings, Wayfair is also holding a bundle and save deal on Le Creuset products. When you buy three eligible Le Creuset products, you get 20% off on the popular and durable brand.
Since the Wayfair Memorial Day Sale is essentially a smorgasbord of discounts, we've rallied together some of the best deals of Wayfair's top-rated products that will help you spruce up your home and patio this summer. But hurry — with the sale set to end tomorrow, May 31, these deals won't last much longer.
So, get your credit card ready and shop our top picks from the Wayfair Memorial Day Sale below.
This outdoor (or indoor!) rectangular dining set can seat up to 4 people. Keep the beautiful wood grain looking like new by using it under a roofed area.
Upgrade your WFH setup with this L-Shape Executive Desk. It will help organize all your items and let you have more things on hand.
Upgrade your seating situation and relax in this recliner on Memorial Day weekend and beyond.
If you're on the hunt for an inexpensive couch that can seat several people comfortably, you might want to try this two-in-one sofa and chaise lounger.
Pouf ottomans are great for brightening up your living room. Plus, they're perfect for resting your feet after a long day.
Upgrade your bedding with this comforter and pillow sham set that's decorated with a ruffle trellis. At 80% off, it's hard to beat a deal like that.
An iconic classic, Adirondack chairs are a must-have for porches, patios, poolsides, and any other outdoor retreat.
Decorate your patio or living room with this versatile and vibrant floral rug. Thanks to Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale, you can grab it for 56% off. Plus, it's easy to clean by rinsing it off with your garden hose.
This low-profile bed features a classic design and glam accents that stand out in your space. It also has a low profile that makes your bedroom appear larger.
Invite some friends over and enjoy the warm weather thanks to this patio dining set with an umbrella. Just finish decorating this outdoor dining set with some cute chair cushions.
Spruce up your garden ahead of the Memorial Day celebration with this classic water fountain.
Upgrade your patio furniture ahead of Memorial Day with this wicker/rattan seating set. The set includes a comfortable sofa, two chairs, a table and two ottomans. Every seat comes complete with soft Sunbrella cushions that are built to last outside.
Bake, broil, toast, warm and air fry with the multi-use Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven.
This GE smart washer and dryer duo are Wi-Fi compatible, so you can check up on your laundry or adjust the dry time from the comfort of your phone.
This sturdy TV stand supports TVs up to 70 inches. With markdowns on all five colorways, it's hard to pass up Memorial Day deals like this.
Use the Wayfair Memorial Day Sale to treat Dad to an early Father's Day gift like this propane fire pit by Endless Summer.
