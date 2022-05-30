If you missed out on any Wayfair Way Day deals this year, don't worry because Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale is still going strong with a plethora of great, pre-summer savings. Through tomorrow, May 31, the Wayfair Memorial Day Clearance Event is offering up to 80% off on home and outdoor essentials — with deals on sectionals, rugs, outdoor furniture, countertop appliances, full-sized appliances and a lot more.

Shop the Memorial Day Sale

In addition to the Memorial Day savings, Wayfair is also holding a bundle and save deal on Le Creuset products. When you buy three eligible Le Creuset products, you get 20% off on the popular and durable brand.

Since the Wayfair Memorial Day Sale is essentially a smorgasbord of discounts, we've rallied together some of the best deals of Wayfair's top-rated products that will help you spruce up your home and patio this summer. But hurry — with the sale set to end tomorrow, May 31, these deals won't last much longer.

So, get your credit card ready and shop our top picks from the Wayfair Memorial Day Sale below.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Memorial Day Furniture Sales to Refresh Your Home

Oprah's Favorite Cooling Sheets & Pajamas Are On Sale for Memorial Day

Samsung Memorial Day Sale: Best Appliance Deals to Shop Now

Save $120 on Dyson's Smart Tower Fan That Doubles As an Air Purifier

Best Buy's Memorial Day Appliance Sale: Top Deals to Shop This Weekend

The Best Memorial Day Deals Happening Right Now at Walmart

The Best Mattress-in-a-Box Brands We've Tried Are on Sale Right Now

Anthropologie Memorial Day Sale: Take An Extra 40% Off Our Picks