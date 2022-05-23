Shopping

Wayfair Memorial Day Sale: Save Up to 80% on Furniture, Decor and Bedding

By Wesley Horvath‍
Wayfair Memorial Day Sale
Wayfair

If you missed out on any Wayfair Way Day deals this year, don't worry because Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale is already here. Through May 31, the Wayfair Memorial Day Clearance Event is offering up to 80% off on home and outdoor essentials. There are deals on sectionals, rugs, outdoor furniture, countertop appliances, full-sized appliances and a lot more. 

Shop the Memorial Day Sale

In addition to the Memorial Day savings, Wayfair is also holding a bundle and save deal on Le Creuset products. When you buy three eligible Le Creuset products, you get 20% off on the popular and durable brand. Since the Wayfair Memorial Day Sale is essentially a smorgasbord of discounts, we've rallied together some of the best deals of Wayfair's top-rated products that will help you spruce up your home and patio this summer.

Shop our top picks from the Wayfair Memorial Day Sale below. 

Andover Mills Leni Wide Manual Standard Recliner
Andover Mills Leni Wide Manual Standard Recliner
Wayfair
Andover Mills Leni Wide Manual Standard Recliner

Upgrade your seating situation and relax in this recliner on Memorial Day weekend and beyond.

$359$300
AllModern Aaron Reversible Sofa & Chaise
AllModern Aaron Reversible Sofa and Chaise
Wayfair
AllModern Aaron Reversible Sofa & Chaise

If you're on the hunt for an inexpensive couch that can seat several people comfortably, you might want to try this two-in-one sofa and chaise lounger.

$1,999$1,030
Sand & Stable Aubrielle 20" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman
Sand & Stable Aubrielle 20" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman
Wayfair
Sand & Stable Aubrielle 20" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman

Pouf ottomans are great for brightening up your living room. Plus, they're perfect for resting your feet after a long day.

$155$87
Willa Arlo Interiors Apollo Microfiber Traditional 3-Piece Comforter Set
Willa Arlo Interiors Apollo Microfiber Traditional 3-Piece Comforter Set
Wayfair
Willa Arlo Interiors Apollo Microfiber Traditional 3-Piece Comforter Set

Upgrade your bedding with this comforter and pillow sham set that's decorated with a ruffle trellis. At 80% off, it's hard to beat a deal like that. 

$409$82
Imane Folding Adirondack Chair
Imane Folding Adirondack Chair
Wayfair
Imane Folding Adirondack Chair

An iconic classic, Adirondack chairs are a must-have for porches, patios, poolsides, and any other outdoor retreat.

$495$198
Andover Mills Miraloma Floral Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug
Andover Mills Miraloma Floral Indoor and Outdoor Area Rug
Wayfair
Andover Mills Miraloma Floral Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Decorate your patio or living room with this versatile and vibrant floral rug. Thanks to Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale, you can grab it for 56% off. Plus, it's easy to clean by rinsing it off with your garden hose. 

$99$44
Arlmont & Co. Ausonia 101-Inch Market Umbrella
Arlmont and Co. Ausonia 101-Inch Market Umbrella
Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Ausonia 101-Inch Market Umbrella

Don't underestimate the power of patio umbrellas — use this one to shade your lounge chair by the pool or your patio furniture while you dine al fresco.

$130$48
Etta Avenue Tianna Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed
Tianna Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed
Wayfair
Etta Avenue Tianna Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Standard Bed

This low-profile bed features a classic design and glam accents that stand out in your space. It also has a low profile that makes your bedroom appear larger.

$549$213
Zipcode Design Tollette Round 4-Person Dining Set with Umbrella
Round 4-Person Outdoor Dining Set with Umbrella
Wayfair
Zipcode Design Tollette Round 4-Person Dining Set with Umbrella

Invite some friends over and enjoy the warm weather thanks to this patio dining set with an umbrella. Just finish decorating this outdoor dining set with some cute chair cushions. 

$728$205
Sol 72 Outdoor Malpelo Resin Solar Fountain
Sol 72 Outdoor Malpelo Resin Solar Fountain
Wayfair
Sol 72 Outdoor Malpelo Resin Solar Fountain

Spruce up your garden ahead of the Memorial Day celebration with this classic water fountain. 

$603$335
Wade Logan Castelli Wicker 5-Person Seating Group
Wade Logan Castelli Wicker 5-Person Seating Group
Wayfair
Wade Logan Castelli Wicker 5-Person Seating Group

Upgrade your patio furniture ahead of Memorial Day with this wicker/rattan seating set. The set includes a comfortable sofa, two chairs, a table and two ottomans. Every seat comes complete with soft Sunbrella cushions that are built to last outside.

$5,340$3,900
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Wayfair
Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven

Bake, broil, toast, warm and air fry with the multi-use Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven. 

$425$230
GE Appliances Smart Front Load Washer and Dryer Set
GE Appliances Smart Front Load Washer and Dryer Set
Wayfair
GE Appliances Smart Front Load Washer and Dryer Set

This GE smart washer and dryer duo are Wi-Fi compatible, so you can check up on your laundry or adjust the dry time from the comfort of your phone. 

$2,698$2,198
Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand
Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand
Wayfair
Three Posts Lorraine TV Stand

This sturdy TV stand supports TVs up to 70 inches. With markdowns on all five colorways, it's hard to pass up Memorial Day deals like this.

$360$190
Endless Summer Outdoor Propane Fire Pit Table
Endless Summer Outdoor Propane Fire Pit Table
Wayfair
Endless Summer Outdoor Propane Fire Pit Table

Use the Wayfair Memorial Day Sale to treat Dad to an early Father's Day gift like this propane fire pit by Endless Summer.

$250$193

