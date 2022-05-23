If you missed out on any Wayfair Way Day deals this year, don't worry because Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale is already here. Through May 31, the Wayfair Memorial Day Clearance Event is offering up to 80% off on home and outdoor essentials. There are deals on sectionals, rugs, outdoor furniture, countertop appliances, full-sized appliances and a lot more.

Shop the Memorial Day Sale

In addition to the Memorial Day savings, Wayfair is also holding a bundle and save deal on Le Creuset products. When you buy three eligible Le Creuset products, you get 20% off on the popular and durable brand. Since the Wayfair Memorial Day Sale is essentially a smorgasbord of discounts, we've rallied together some of the best deals of Wayfair's top-rated products that will help you spruce up your home and patio this summer.

Shop our top picks from the Wayfair Memorial Day Sale below.

