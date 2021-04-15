Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hailey Bieber is looking cozy and comfy, and you can shop her exact chic sweatshirt right now. The model was spotted in Los Angeles in a bright red fleece pullover from Free People, paired with high-waist leggings, ribbed beanie, face mask and white sneakers.

Hailey's Free People Hit the Slopes Pullover ($128) is a best-seller from the brand, thanks to its soft, cozy feel. The plush sweatshirt has a quarter-length button closure, contrast chest pocket and color-blocked trim. It's available in an array of colors, in addition to the star's red version, including hot pink, beige and pistachio green. The style star loves it so much that she's been seen wearing a printed jacket version ($168) of the Hit the Slopes fleece on her social media.

The must-have pullover is the ideal style to wear with your favorite leggings. If you're looking to add a new pair or two to your existing collection, be sure to check out the viral, TikTok and Lizzo-approved booty-lifting legging and the new pocket version of Lululemon's popular Align Pant.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Shop Hailey's exact Free People fleece pullovers, below, and browse through ET Style's top picks from the brand to shop for the new season.

GET THE LOOK:

Shop our Free People faves:

Free People Violet Mini Dress Free People Free People Violet Mini Dress This top-rated dress boasts a floaty babydoll silhouette with statement puffed sleeves, a square neckline and pleating. $108 AT FREE PEOPLE Buy Now

Free People Raya Bandana Top Free People Free People Raya Bandana Top This '70s-inspired bandana triangular design is the perfect summer going-out top. $48 AT FREE PEOPLE Buy Now

Cultira Sustainable Classic Claw Free People Cultira Sustainable Classic Claw This chic ivory claw clip by Cultira is made from plant derivatives! $26 AT FREE PEOPLE Buy Now

Skarlett Blue Entice Underwire Bra Free People Skarlett Blue Entice Underwire Bra Free People has some of the prettiest lingerie pieces, like this gorgeous lace Skarlett Blue balconette bra. $64 AT FREE PEOPLE Buy Now

Free People What's The Scoop Bralette Free People Free People What's The Scoop Bralette Grab multiple colors of this bralette top -- a wardrobe essential to pair with everything. $30 AT FREE PEOPLE Buy Now

Free People Hudson Sling Bag Free People Free People Hudson Sling Bag This highly-rated sling bag is cute and practical. $78 AT FREE PEOPLE Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale Starts Tomorrow -- Our Fave Deals

Lizzo's Skinny Jeans Are on Sale for $64 -- Shop Her Look!

The Best Lingerie You Can Buy Online

Shop Cute Spring Dresses for the New Season