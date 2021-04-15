Fashion

We're Obsessed With Hailey Bieber's Cozy Free People Sweatshirt -- Shop Her Look

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
hailey bieber in free people
Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Hailey Bieber is looking cozy and comfy, and you can shop her exact chic sweatshirt right now. The model was spotted in Los Angeles in a bright red fleece pullover from Free People, paired with high-waist leggings, ribbed beanie, face mask and white sneakers.

Hailey's Free People Hit the Slopes Pullover ($128) is a best-seller from the brand, thanks to its soft, cozy feel. The plush sweatshirt has a quarter-length button closure, contrast chest pocket and color-blocked trim. It's available in an array of colors, in addition to the star's red version, including hot pink, beige and pistachio green. The style star loves it so much that she's been seen wearing a printed jacket version ($168) of the Hit the Slopes fleece on her social media. 

The must-have pullover is the ideal style to wear with your favorite leggings. If you're looking to add a new pair or two to your existing collection, be sure to check out the viral, TikTok and Lizzo-approved booty-lifting legging and the new pocket version of Lululemon's popular Align Pant

hailey bieber in free people sweater
Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Shop Hailey's exact Free People fleece pullovers, below, and browse through ET Style's top picks from the brand to shop for the new season. 

GET THE LOOK: 

Free People Hit The Slopes Colorblock Pullover in Victory Red Combo
Free People Hit The Slopes Colorblock Pullover
Free People
Free People Hit The Slopes Colorblock Pullover in Victory Red Combo
A bright red fleece pullover with contrast pocket. It's also offered in hot pink! 
$128 AT FREE PEOPLE
Free People Printed Hit The Slopes Fleece Jacket in Black Toile Combo
Free People Printed Hit The Slopes Fleece Jacket in Black Toile Combo
Free People
Free People Printed Hit The Slopes Fleece Jacket in Black Toile Combo
A printed jacket version of the Hit the Slopes fleece. 
$168 AT FREE PEOPLE

Shop our Free People faves:  

Free People Violet Mini Dress
Free People Violet Mini Dress
Free People
Free People Violet Mini Dress
This top-rated dress boasts a floaty babydoll silhouette with statement puffed sleeves, a square neckline and pleating. 
$108 AT FREE PEOPLE
Free People Raya Bandana Top
Free People Raya Bandana Top
Free People
Free People Raya Bandana Top
This '70s-inspired bandana triangular design is the perfect summer going-out top. 
$48 AT FREE PEOPLE
Cultira Sustainable Classic Claw
Cultira Sustainable Classic Claw
Free People
Cultira Sustainable Classic Claw
This chic ivory claw clip by Cultira is made from plant derivatives!
$26 AT FREE PEOPLE
Skarlett Blue Entice Underwire Bra
Skarlett Blue Entice Underwire Bra
Free People
Skarlett Blue Entice Underwire Bra
Free People has some of the prettiest lingerie pieces, like this gorgeous lace Skarlett Blue balconette bra. 
$64 AT FREE PEOPLE
Free People What's The Scoop Bralette
Free People What's The Scoop Bralette
Free People
Free People What's The Scoop Bralette
Grab multiple colors of this bralette top -- a wardrobe essential to pair with everything. 
$30 AT FREE PEOPLE
Free People Hudson Sling Bag
Free People Hudson Sling Bag
Free People
Free People Hudson Sling Bag
This highly-rated sling bag is cute and practical. 
$78 AT FREE PEOPLE

