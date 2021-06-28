Disney+ is dropping a bunch of hot new titles this month including must-see TV and movies.

While you're beating the heat and staying inside to stream all new episodes of Loki, Star Wars: The Bad Batch and High School Music: The Musical: The Series, be sure to make room in your watchlist for Disney's latest must-watch titles.

The streaming service is debuting Monsters at Work this July. The TV series spin-off is based on the Pixar hit Monsters Inc. You won't have to hit the theaters to see Marvel Studios' Black Widow and Disney's Jungle Cruise. The highly anticipated titles are debuting on Disney+ this month for an additional fee.

Whether you’re in the mood for some more silly than scary monsters or to take in the sights of the jungle with some interesting guides, you’ll find something to fall in love with here, with unforgettable appearances from Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and more.

So crank that AC, make some popcorn and let us point you to your next big TV obsession.

Pixar

Monsters at Work (July 7)

Tylor Tuskmon is a recent graduate from Monsters University who dreams of scaring with his idols, Mike Wazowski and James P. "Sulley" Sullivan. But Monsters Incorporated no longer wants scarers, they want jokesters. Tune in to Disney+ for new weekly episodes.

Marvel Studios

Black Widow (July 9)

Marvel hero Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) must go back to Russia and reunite with her family to stop a seemingly unstoppable villain. Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour also star. This title is available in July with premiere access and opens to all Disney+ subscribers Oct. 2021.

Disney+

Jungle Cruise (July 30)

A British scientist (Emily Blunt) and her brother (Jack Whitehall) seek the help of a riverboat captain (Dwayne Johnson) who can take them into a jungle to find the Tree of Life. They soon find that their journey is full of mistakes and misadventures. This title is available in July with premiere access and opens to all Disney+ subscribers Oct. 2021.

Want to see what other titles are heading to the streaming service in July? Get the full list below:

Available July 2

Breaking Bobby Bones Season 1

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures Season 1

Disney Raven's Home Season 4

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Season 3

The Sandlot

The Sandlot 2

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Episode 208

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 110

The Mysterious Benedict Society Episode 102

Available July 7

Monsters at Work - Premiere

Loki Episode 5

Marvel Studios Legends

Available July 9

Flicka

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: The Great Smoky Mountains

Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon

Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth

Black Widow (Premier Access)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Episode 209

The Mysterious Benedict Society Episode 103

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 111

Available July 14

Loki - Finale

Monsters At Work Episode 102

Available July 16

The Croc That Ate Jaws

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Incredible Iceland

Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Shorts)

Shark Attack Files

Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story

Shark Gangs

We Bought A Zoo

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Episode 210

The Mysterious Benedict Society Episode 104

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 112

Available July 21

Turner & Hooch Episode 101

Behind The Attraction

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki

Monsters At Work Episode 103

Available July 23

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Holy Mole México

Ice Age: The Meltdown

Walking With Dinosaurs

Stuntman

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Episode 211

The Mysterious Benedict Society Episode 105

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 113

Available July 28

Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts

Chip 'N' Dale: Park Life Episode 101

The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse: Batch 2 - Premiere

Monsters At Work Episode 104

Turner & Hooch Episode 102

Available July 30

Garfield

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Michigan's Yooper Cuisine

Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover

Jungle Cruise (Premier Access)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Episode 212

The Mysterious Benedict Society Episode 106

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 114



