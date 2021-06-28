What's New on Disney Plus: 'Black Widow' and More
Disney+ is dropping a bunch of hot new titles this month including must-see TV and movies.
While you're beating the heat and staying inside to stream all new episodes of Loki, Star Wars: The Bad Batch and High School Music: The Musical: The Series, be sure to make room in your watchlist for Disney's latest must-watch titles.
The streaming service is debuting Monsters at Work this July. The TV series spin-off is based on the Pixar hit Monsters Inc. You won't have to hit the theaters to see Marvel Studios' Black Widow and Disney's Jungle Cruise. The highly anticipated titles are debuting on Disney+ this month for an additional fee.
Whether you’re in the mood for some more silly than scary monsters or to take in the sights of the jungle with some interesting guides, you’ll find something to fall in love with here, with unforgettable appearances from Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh and more.
So crank that AC, make some popcorn and let us point you to your next big TV obsession.
Monsters at Work (July 7)
Tylor Tuskmon is a recent graduate from Monsters University who dreams of scaring with his idols, Mike Wazowski and James P. "Sulley" Sullivan. But Monsters Incorporated no longer wants scarers, they want jokesters. Tune in to Disney+ for new weekly episodes.
Black Widow (July 9)
Marvel hero Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) must go back to Russia and reunite with her family to stop a seemingly unstoppable villain. Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz and David Harbour also star. This title is available in July with premiere access and opens to all Disney+ subscribers Oct. 2021.
Jungle Cruise (July 30)
A British scientist (Emily Blunt) and her brother (Jack Whitehall) seek the help of a riverboat captain (Dwayne Johnson) who can take them into a jungle to find the Tree of Life. They soon find that their journey is full of mistakes and misadventures. This title is available in July with premiere access and opens to all Disney+ subscribers Oct. 2021.
Want to see what other titles are heading to the streaming service in July? Get the full list below:
Available July 2
Breaking Bobby Bones Season 1
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures Season 1
Disney Raven's Home Season 4
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Season 3
The Sandlot
The Sandlot 2
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Episode 208
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 110
The Mysterious Benedict Society Episode 102
Available July 7
Monsters at Work - Premiere
Loki Episode 5
Marvel Studios Legends
Available July 9
Flicka
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: The Great Smoky Mountains
Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon
Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth
Black Widow (Premier Access)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Episode 209
The Mysterious Benedict Society Episode 103
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 111
Available July 14
Loki - Finale
Monsters At Work Episode 102
Available July 16
The Croc That Ate Jaws
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Incredible Iceland
Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Shorts)
Shark Attack Files
Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story
Shark Gangs
We Bought A Zoo
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Episode 210
The Mysterious Benedict Society Episode 104
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 112
Available July 21
Turner & Hooch Episode 101
Behind The Attraction
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki
Monsters At Work Episode 103
Available July 23
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Holy Mole México
Ice Age: The Meltdown
Walking With Dinosaurs
Stuntman
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Episode 211
The Mysterious Benedict Society Episode 105
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 113
Available July 28
Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts
Chip 'N' Dale: Park Life Episode 101
The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse: Batch 2 - Premiere
Monsters At Work Episode 104
Turner & Hooch Episode 102
Available July 30
Garfield
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Michigan's Yooper Cuisine
Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover
Jungle Cruise (Premier Access)
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Episode 212
The Mysterious Benedict Society Episode 106
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 114
RELATED CONTENT:
How to Watch Pixar's 'Luca' on Disney Plus: Release Date and More
Nina West, Hayley Kiyoko & More to Join Disney Plus' Pride Concert
How to Watch Marvel's 'Loki' on Disney Plus: Streaming Now
'Beauty and the Beast' Prequel Series a Go at Disney Plus
How to Watch 'Raya and the Last Dragon' on Disney Plus
Danai Gurira to Play 'Black Panther's Okoye in Disney Plus Series
How to Watch 'Cruella' on Disney Plus and in Theaters
The Best Movies to Watch on Disney Plus