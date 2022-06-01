What's New On Disney Plus for June 2022

Disney+ has something new for everyone this month, whether you’re waiting excitedly for new episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi, or the newest MCU miniseries, Ms. Marvel, which tells the story of Marvel Studio's first Muslim superhero: Avengers super-fan Kamala Khan.

Obi-Wan Kenobi picks up 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, with Obi-Wan still struggling over the betrayal of his best friend and former Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker. New episodes of this Star Wars miniseries are streaming now through June 22.

And nearly eight years after the premiere of Big Hero 6, a new spinoff series about everyone's favorite healthcare hero is here. Baymax! follows the titular robot as he helps the residents of San Fransokyo.

Still not sure on what you should stream next? Keep reading to check out the highlights of what’s new on Disney+ in June, and be sure to check out everything new coming to Apple TV+, Hulu, Paramount+ and more this month.



Sign Up for Disney+

Obi-Wan Kenobi (new episodes streaming weekly)

Lucasfilm

Ten years after Obi-Wan Kenobi's apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, turned to the dark side and became Darth Vader, the Jedi Master is still dealing with the fallout. Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen both return in this new limited series.

Watch Trailer

Ms. Marvel (June 8)

Marvel Studios

Muslim American teenager Kamala Khan is living an average teenage life in Jersey City. She loves video games, writing fanfiction, and superheroes -- especially Captain Marvel. She struggles to fit in and copes by crafting a rich fantasy world in her head. But fantasy and reality begin to blur when Kamala gets superpowers of her own. Starring newcomer Iman Vellani, this MCU miniseries premieres June 8.

Watch Trailer

Baymax! (June 29)

Disney

Set in the fantastical city of San Fransokyo, Baymax! follows the beloved inflatable healthcare companion as he attempts to help locals. This heartwarming spinoff series, created by the filmmakers behind the 2014 Oscar-winning feature Big Hero 6, premieres on Disney+ in its entirety on June 29.

Watch Trailer

Here's everything coming to Disney+ in June:

June 1

Glee (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)

A Fan's Guide to Ms. Marvel

Club Mickey Mouse (SEA Version) - Season 4 Premiere

Obi-Wan Kenobi - Part III

June 3

Mack Wrestles (Short)

Hollywood Stargirl

June 8

Baymax Dreams (Shorts) (S1, S2)

Incredible Dr. Pol (S20, 12 episodes)

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1, 10 episodes)

Ms. Marvel - Premiere - Episode 1

Obi-Wan Kenobi - Part IV

June 10

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear

June 15

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (Shorts) (S3)

grown-ish (S4, 9 episodes)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)

T.O.T.S. (S3, 12 episodes)

The Wonder Years (S1, 10 episodes)

Family Reboot - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Ms. Marvel - Episode 2

Obi-Wan Kenobi - Part V

Love, Victor - Seasons 1 - 2, Season 3 - Premiere

June 17

Kings Ransom

Big Shot

June 22

G.O.A.T. (S1)

Villains of Valley View (S1, 5 episodes)

Obi-Wan Kenobi - Part VI - Finale

Ms. Marvel - Episode 3

June 24

Rise - Premiere

Trevor: The Musical - Premiere

June 29

Owl House (S2, 5 episodes)

Baymax! - Season 1 - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Ms. Marvel - Episode 4

Sign Up for Disney+

RELATED CONTENT:

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Is Here: How to Stream the ‘Star Wars’ Limited Series

What's New on Peacock This Month

How to Watch 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' Online

What's New on Prime Video This Month

What's New on Hulu: and more

How to Watch 'The Bob's Burgers Movie'

How to Watch 'Conversations With Friends'