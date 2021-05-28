Disney+ is dropping a bunch of hot new titles this month including must-see TV and movies.

While you're watching all new episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, High School Music: The Musical: The Series and Big Shot, be sure to make room in your watchlist for Disney's latest must-see Avengers series, Loki.

Disney Pixar is also dropping their newest animated film this month. Be on the lookout for Luca, a coming-of-age story about two friends in the Italian Riviera who share a special nautical secret.

Whether you’re in the mood to get lost in a fantasy or just sing along to some show tunes, you’ll find something to fall in love with here, with unforgettable appearances from Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Olivia Rodrigo, John Stamos and more.

So grab your favorite blanket, make some popcorn and let us point you to your next big TV obsession.

Loki Series Premiere (June 9)

Loki has a big task ahead of him. Tom Hiddleston's eponymous character is tasked by the Time Variance Authority with helping to fix the reality he broke when he teleported with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. You can stream new episodes of the brand new series weekly.

Luca (June 18)

This movie follows best friends Luca (Jacob Tremblay) and Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer) as they have the summer of their lives on the Italian Riviera. However, the boys share one big secret: They are actually sea creatures from an oceanic world.

The Mysterious Benedict Society (June 25)

After winning a scholarship competition, four gifted orphans are recruited by a man named Mr. Benedict for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis. After infiltrating the L.I.V.E Institute, they discover that the headmaster is behind all of it and they must band together to stop him. The series stars Tony Hale and Kristen Schaal.

Want to see what other titles are heading to the streaming service in June? Get the full list below:

Available June 4

Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney Amphibia Season 2

Disney Junior Muppet Babies Season 3

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs

Marvel Studios Legends

Us Again

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Texas

High School Musical The Musical The Series: Episode 204

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 6

Big Shot: Episode 108

Available June 9

Loki Series Premiere

Available June 11

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals Season 4

The Happiest Millionaire

Zenimation Season 2

High School Musical The Musical The Series: Episode 205

Big Shot: Episode 109

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 7

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Portugal

Available June 16

Loki: Episode 2

Available June 18

Dino Ranch

Disney Just Roll With It Season 2

Luca

Big Shot: Episode 110

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 8

High School Musical The Musical The Series: Episode 206

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Maine

Available June 23

Loki: Episode 3

Available June 25

Bunk’d Season 4

PJ Masks Season 4

Running Wild With Bear Grylls Season 6

Wolfgang

The Mysterious Benedict Society Series Premiere

High School Musical The Musical The Series: Episode 207

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 9

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Croatia

Adventures In Babysitting

Available June 30

Loki: Episode 4



