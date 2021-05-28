What's New on Disney Plus: 'Loki' and More
Disney+ is dropping a bunch of hot new titles this month including must-see TV and movies.
While you're watching all new episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, High School Music: The Musical: The Series and Big Shot, be sure to make room in your watchlist for Disney's latest must-see Avengers series, Loki.
Disney Pixar is also dropping their newest animated film this month. Be on the lookout for Luca, a coming-of-age story about two friends in the Italian Riviera who share a special nautical secret.
Whether you’re in the mood to get lost in a fantasy or just sing along to some show tunes, you’ll find something to fall in love with here, with unforgettable appearances from Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Olivia Rodrigo, John Stamos and more.
So grab your favorite blanket, make some popcorn and let us point you to your next big TV obsession.
Loki Series Premiere (June 9)
Loki has a big task ahead of him. Tom Hiddleston's eponymous character is tasked by the Time Variance Authority with helping to fix the reality he broke when he teleported with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. You can stream new episodes of the brand new series weekly.
Luca (June 18)
This movie follows best friends Luca (Jacob Tremblay) and Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer) as they have the summer of their lives on the Italian Riviera. However, the boys share one big secret: They are actually sea creatures from an oceanic world.
The Mysterious Benedict Society (June 25)
After winning a scholarship competition, four gifted orphans are recruited by a man named Mr. Benedict for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis. After infiltrating the L.I.V.E Institute, they discover that the headmaster is behind all of it and they must band together to stop him. The series stars Tony Hale and Kristen Schaal.
Want to see what other titles are heading to the streaming service in June? Get the full list below:
Available June 4
Raya and the Last Dragon
Disney Amphibia Season 2
Disney Junior Muppet Babies Season 3
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs
Marvel Studios Legends
Us Again
X-Men Origins: Wolverine
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Texas
High School Musical The Musical The Series: Episode 204
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 6
Big Shot: Episode 108
Available June 9
Loki Series Premiere
Available June 11
Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals Season 4
The Happiest Millionaire
Zenimation Season 2
High School Musical The Musical The Series: Episode 205
Big Shot: Episode 109
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 7
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Portugal
Available June 16
Loki: Episode 2
Available June 18
Dino Ranch
Disney Just Roll With It Season 2
Luca
Big Shot: Episode 110
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 8
High School Musical The Musical The Series: Episode 206
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Maine
Available June 23
Loki: Episode 3
Available June 25
Bunk’d Season 4
PJ Masks Season 4
Running Wild With Bear Grylls Season 6
Wolfgang
The Mysterious Benedict Society Series Premiere
High School Musical The Musical The Series: Episode 207
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 9
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted: Croatia
Adventures In Babysitting
Available June 30
Loki: Episode 4
RELATED CONTENT:
‘High School Musical’s Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo on Supporting Each Other’s Songwriting
Everything 'Star Wars' Streaming on Disney Plus
New ‘Loki’ Clip Shows Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson’s Meeting
Upcoming Marvel Movies and TV From 'Loki' to 'Fantastic Four'