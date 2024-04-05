Streaming

When Does Caitlin Clark Play Next? How to Watch Today's Iowa vs. UConn Final Four Game, Time, Live Stream

Caitlin Clark
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By ETonline Staff
Published: 11:29 AM PDT, April 5, 2024

Caitlin and the Iowa Hawkeyes will take on UConn today in the Final Four. Here's how to watch the game.

Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes head into the women's Final Four today against the University of Connecticut Huskies. This game is all that stands in their way of playing in the National Championship on Sunday. With two top-tier college basketball programs going head-to-head, this March Madness Final Four game is a must-watch.

Watch Today's Game on Sling

It's a battle between Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers. The Iowa star and her team defeated defending champs LSU and Angel Reese on Monday. Clark scored 41 points and earned the title of Most Outstanding Player in the regional tournament.

The winner of today's game will advance to the women's NCAA national championship game and play against the winner of South Carolina vs. NC State. Here’s everything to know about how to watch Caitlin Clark's next game: Iowa vs. UConn, plus the rest of the March Madness schedule and best livestream options. 

How to Watch the Iowa vs. UConn Game Without Cable

The Hawkeyes vs. Huskies Final Four matchup will be televised by ESPN. If you don't have cable, most cost-effective way to stream the Iowa vs. UConn game is through a subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the March Madness game if you're not home to watch it live.

March Madness on Sling TV

March Madness on Sling TV
Getty

March Madness on Sling TV

With Sling TV you can stream college basketball games that air on ABC, ESPN, TruTV, TBS and TNT live with Sling TV's Blue Plan — as low as $22.50 for your first month.

$45 $23

For first month

Watch on Sling TV

How to Watch the Iowa vs. UConn Game for Free

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN and 190 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering $20 off your first month and a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the Iowa vs. UConn Final Four game at no cost.

March Madness on FuboTV

March Madness on FuboTV
Getty

March Madness on FuboTV

Fubo offers NCAA Basketball coverage on a variety of channels — including ABC and a variety of ESPN channels — to watch games live without cable. Start your seven-day free trial, then get $20 off your first month while you follow your favorite teams all season long. It is important to note the streaming service does not offer TNT, TBS or TruTV.

Plans start at $80/month

Free 7-day trial

Watch on FuboTV

What time is the Iowa vs. UConn game? 

The UConn Huskies vs. Iowa Hawkeyes game will be played on Friday, April 5, 2024 at 9:30 p.m. ET (6:30 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Women's NCAA Tournament Final Four games on?

The Final Four games of the women's tournament will air on ESPN. 2024 March Madness women's games will air across ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNews.

When are the Women's NCAA Tournament Final Four games? 

The women’s NCAA tournament heads into the Final Four games this Friday, starting at 7 p.m. ET. Find the full schedule below.

Friday, April 5

(1) South Carolina vs. (3) NC State: 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

(1) Iowa vs. (3) UConn: 9:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

2024 NCAA March Madness Schedule

Men's NCAA Tournament

  • Selection Sunday: March 17
  • First Four: March 19-20
  • First round: March 21-22
  • Second round: March 23-24 
  • Sweet 16: March 28-29 
  • Elite Eight: March 30-31 
  • Final Four: Saturday, April 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona
  • NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Women's NCAA Tournament

  • Selection Sunday: March 17
  • First Four: March 20-21
  • First round: March 22-23
  • Second round: March 24-25 
  • Sweet 16: March 29-30 
  • Elite Eight: March 31- April 1 
  • Final Four: Friday, April 5 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • NCAA championship game: Sunday, April 7 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

