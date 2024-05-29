Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are still going strong a year after their romance began in April 2023. But will it last?
More than a year after ET first confirmed in April 2023 that the Dune: Part Two actor, 28, and reality TV star, 26, began seeing each other, a source is sharing an update on their relationship and why they find it "easy" to date each other.
A source tells ET, "Kylie and Timothée are still seeing each other and happy. They don't need to try to make things work and it just comes naturally to them. Their relationship is easy. They make an effort to see each other when they can and stay in touch when they’re not geographically close to one another."
"They're in constant and fluid communication. They see a long-lasting relationship together," the insider continued.
Another reason their relationship works? Privacy.
While the couple made a public appearance together at the 2024 Golden Globes in January, they have mostly kept their love under wraps, rarely being photographed together and walking carpets separately at events. At one point, while Chalamet was promoting Wonka back in November, Jenner even snuck into the Los Angeles theater where the film was holding a premiere, entering quietly with her mom, Kris Jenner.
Just one month prior, the Kylie Cosmetics creator traveled all the way to London for the world premiere of Wonka at the Royal Festival Hall, though she did not walk the red carpet with her beau, who plays the titular role in that film.
During a March interview with The New York Times, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan directly sidestepped when asked about her movie-star boyfriend -- who she has yet to post about on social media -- as well as the "softer" look she has taken on since she started dating him.
As for her relationship with the Call Me By Your Name star, sources have shared with ET that she plans to keep their relationship as private as possible. For the couple, however, that means quiet support for their individual endeavors.
"Their feelings are very mutual and they are very sweet with each other. They are each other's cheerleaders in all facets of their lives," a source told ET in 2023.
