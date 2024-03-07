Kylie Jenner says she's unsure how she feels about people speculating that recent changes to her style are inspired by her relationship with Timothée Chalamet.

In a brand-new interview with The New York Times, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan was asked about her movie star beau and the criticism she has faced for taking on a softer look since she started dating him.

ET first confirmed the 26-year-old beauty mogul and 28-year-old Dune star were dating in April 2023, and they've kept their relationship under wraps since, only making one major public appearance together at the Golden Globes in January.

During her new interview, Jenner -- despite admitting that her incredibly public life has opened her up to "more comments and more people's opinions" -- played cagey and elusive when it came to the Wonka star and any tangible impacts on her life and look.

"I don't know how I feel about that," she told the outlet, responding to fans who wrote online that her new "cottagecore" aesthetic is connected to her relationship. "I just don't want to talk about personal things."

Golden Globes

After she posted photos last June wearing a puff sleeve maxi dress, hundreds of comments from her 400 million Instagram followers immediately began pouring in and quizzing her on the look and the person behind the camera.

"Timotheé did something to her," one commenter shared.

"Timmy effect timmy effect," another person wrote on her post.

"Timothee changed her style," a third added.

In the new interview, however, Jenner said that she rarely (if ever) reads the comments on her posts and only worries about feedback on posts related to her various businesses. She adds that there is no comment about her face or body that she hasn't already read and it has made her worlds stronger for it.

"It's just years and years of not feeling like my face or looks are accepted," she told the outlet. "There's nothing anyone could ever say now that would hurt me."

While she did not completely dispel any rumors regarding her appearance and its purported connection to the Lady Bird actor, she did say that her style changed drastically after welcoming her second child, Aire, and coming back to find new trends in fashion.

"It takes me a while after I have a baby to feel like myself again," she said. "Then you get your body back, and you're like, 'Wait, the trends have changed.'"

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Meanwhile, Jenner's discreet comments about her relationship are in line with the low-profile approach she and Chalamet have taken thus far in their romance. In January, a source told ET that things in their relationship were going "very well" and that they were "extremely supportive of one other."

"Kylie is extremely busy and has so many of her own things going on, but she makes an effort to show up for Timothée. It means a lot to him to have her support and that she goes out of her way for him and the things he's passionate about. He is so incredibly appreciative and sees a side of Kylie that she doesn't necessarily show everyone," the source continued.

Back in November, Jenner traveled all the way to London for the world premiere of Wonka at the Royal Festival Hall, though she did not walk the red carpet with Chalamet. She later attended the Los Angeles premiere of the film with her mom, Kris Jenner, and snuck in the back entrance to the theater.

"Their feelings are very mutual and they are very sweet with each other. They are each other's cheerleaders in all facets of their lives," a source said at the time.

RELATED CONTENT: