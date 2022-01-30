Where to Stream the Latest James Bond Movie 'No Time to Die' Online

If you missed seeing the last James Bond film in theaters, there are still a few options to watch No Time to Die in 4K. The 25th 007 film is available to stream at home by renting it on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, or Apple TV.

The film, which was released after over a year of delays due to the coronavirus, features a star-studded cast of Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes', Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas and Rami Malek, and is the first James Bond film to to be shot with Imax film cameras. Not only does it feature over an hour of scenes in the large format expanded aspect ratio, but there will also be an exclusive Q&A featuring Daniel Craig and director Cary Joji Fukunaga broadcasted before select Imax screenings.

No Time to Die picks up after James Bond has recused himself from his work and is attempting to live a quiet life in Jamaica. When an old CIA friend comes looking for Bond's help, however, he is forced out of his short-lived retirement to hunt down a mysterious villain harboring potentially catastrophic new technology.

Craig reflected on his 15-year experience as James Bond in a conversation with ET’s Rachel Smith, sharing that the memory of when he was announced as the next Bond feels “like it was yesterday.”

"I am very proud of what we have done. I am so lucky to have had this opportunity the last 16 years. What happens in the future, it just feels like it is going to take 15 years to unpack all of this, to figure out what just happened," he said. "We have a beautiful, beautiful bunch of people, actors and some of the best crew in the world… That is all I ever wanted out of this."

Bond super fans should also keep an eye out for The Sound of 007. The feature documentary, which explores the most memorable music from the last sixty years of Bond movies, won't be available on Apple TV+ until this October, so in the mean time you can celebrate by watching No Time to Die at home or on Imax. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch.

When does No Time to Die come out? No Time to Die had a limited run playing in theaters in the fall of 2021, but will be rereleased into Imax theaters nationwide on Friday, Jan. 21, in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the film's franchise.

Where can I stream No Time to Die? The cinematic experience of the fifth and final James Bond film starring Daniel Craig is now available to rent online on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Apple TV, YouTube or Google Play for $5.99 or for purchase for $19.99.

Looking to catch up on other Bond films? Currently Casino Royale and Spectre are available to stream on Hulu with a Hulu + Live TV subscription.

Skyfall is available to watch on Paramount+.

