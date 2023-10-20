While Whoopi Goldberg is proud of her fashion choices, one of her more memorable looks haunted her for years. The 67-year-old co-host of The View opened up in a new interview about her 1993 Oscars ensemble, which was widely criticized at the time.

For that year's Academy Awards, Goldberg wore a green and purple brocade jumpsuit with matching heels and a satin purple jacket with a lime green lining.

The Oscar winner told Page Six Style that "everyone hated" her look.

“It hurt my feelings, I’m not going to lie. It hurt my feelings,” she told the outlet at the Fashion Group International Night of Stars gala, where she received the American Icon Award. “It kept me from dressing up for a very long time. You have to remember, in those days, they would say things and you’d think, ‘Do I really look that ridiculous?'”

The performer said her look was inspired by comedian Lucille Ball.

“Lucy would always come out in these great ensembles. And I thought, I would like to wear that! And green is not a color I would normally wear; let me try it!” she recalled.

Goldberg added that she "absolutely" stands by the fashion choice today.

These days, Goldberg is still known for her bold fashion choices. Back in July, she rocked clear heels with the heads of Barbie dolls inside them amid the release of the blockbuster Barbie film. She also has her own line of Christmas sweaters.

