Whoopi Goldberg is looking to bring some holy presence to the highly anticipated third installment in the classic Sister Act franchise.

During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 68-year-old star told host Jimmy Fallon that she's set her sights on getting a cameo from Pope Francis in the upcoming threequel.

Last October, Goldberg visited St. Peter's Square in Vatican City and met Pope Francis, which she teased as groundwork for Sister Act 3.

"Maybe, since you're seeing everything, you're figuring out what I'm doing here," Goldberg said in an Instagram video, "but picture Sister Act and all the nuns standing here, waiting for the pope to come out. Maybe that's going to happen in the new movie. You don't know. You never know, but we are in Rome, and I am in Vatican City. What could I be doing? Why could I be here? We'll find out."

On Wednesday, The View co-host told Fallon that she made the trip because she "wanted to thank" Francis.

"I've been trying to meet up with him for about 10 years. Every time I say, 'OK, we'll do it,' I'd step in something and then I couldn't do it and they'd cancel the appearance," she confessed.

She continued, "This is supposed to be the guy that you talk to. I like him. He's annoyed a lot of people because he said some things that people don't think are correct, but I do. You're the pope. You say, 'We welcome everybody. We want everybody at our party. We're not going to judge you. Only God judges you.'"

Pope Francis - Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Goldberg -- who starred in the original 1992 Sister Act and the sequel the following year -- said that Pope Francis "actually seems to be a bit of a fan" of her role as Deloris Van Cartier and her witness protection alter ego, Sister Mary Clarence.

When Fallon asked whether Pope Francis could make a cameo in the third film, Goldberg said, "I offered one. He said he'd see what his time was like."

Goldberg has been trying to get Sister Act 3 into production for years and has been very vocal about trying to bring the original cast back together for the project.

Filmmaker Tyler Perry and Goldberg have been the main voices pushing to get the project into production. Although there's no production start date or release date on the horizon, the duo is adamant that the long-awaited sequel to Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit is imminent.

Perry recently gave ET an update on what's going on behind the scenes, during which the filmmaker admitted that the long wait has even gotten to him.

"I'm a little annoyed with how long this has taken me. It's taking so long, like I've done four movies since we started talking about this," he shared. "When I'm outside producing with -- you know, Disney's a huge, wonderful company, but I really want to get this movie and Whoopi really wants to get this movie."

Whoopi Goldberg in 'Sister Act' - Afro American Newspapers/Gado/Getty Images

But, as much as Perry and Goldberg would love to jump into production, Perry explained that it takes a lot of work to ensure all the cogs in the machine are the right parts. "Well, just making sure we have the right writers, the right script, the right story, [and] all of those things are so important because it's such an important, iconic film. We want to make sure we do it justice and do it well, so we're willing to wait for the right script," he told ET.

On the plus side, after a few false starts, Perry shared that the team "finally got a great pitch."

"[We got] a great story we're working on that Whoopi's excited about, I'm excited about, the director's excited about, [and] so Disney's excited about," he added. "So we're working on getting that done. Once that's done, we're rolling!"

