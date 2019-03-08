Whoopi Goldberg is giving fans an update on her health.

Due to suffering from pneumonia, the TV host has been absent from The View over the past few weeks, but returned to the show via satellite on Friday to share how she's been doing.

"First, I have been starting every show since Whoopi has been out of the show, home sick, telling you that she is getting better, which she is, and will be back soon," her co-host, Joy Behar, told viewers. "But today I am going to let her give you the update herself. Take it away, Whoopi!"

A video message then played with Goldberg on the screen, telling fans, "Hey, yes, it's me."

"I am here, I am up and moving around, not as fast as I'd like to be but I am OK," she reassured concerned viewers, adding that she's not dead. "So here is what happened. I had pneumonia, and I was septic. Pneumonia in both lungs which meant there was fluid and all kinds of stuff going on and yes I came very, very close to leaving the earth. Good news? I didn't."

"Thank you for all of your good wishes," she continued. "All of the wonderful things that people have been saying, even people who have not been huge fans of mine have actually said nice things about me. We all know that's gonna change when I get back but for right now it's brilliant and thank you for everything."

Goldberg, 63, concluded her message by telling the rest of the ladies on the panel that she can't wait to be back and see them all again.

"This has been interesting and I'll tell you about it when we're all at the table," she said. "To everybody, see you soon!"

Late last month, Behar gave viewers an update on Goldberg's health, shutting down rumors that her co-host was absent from the show because she was getting ready to host the Oscars after Kevin Hart stepped down. The update came before the Academy announced its decision to go hostless this year.

"Whoopi is still out. Whoopi's still out. She's not feeling well, and there are all these conspiracy theories on the internet that she's not really sick, she's secretly preparing to host the Oscars. That's going around," Behar joked. "Let me just set the record straight right now, OK?"

"She's actual recovering from pneumonia. That's what she had. It's a serious thing," Behar explained. "I saw her last night and she's very funny still and we had big laughs. She's getting there. She's on the mend. So we miss you, Whoopi."

While she did make a pre-recorded appearance on The View, Us Weekly reports that Goldberg canceled her co-hosting gig with Martin Short on Thursday night at the sold-out Love Rocks NYC event.

